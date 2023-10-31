Lefty Journalists Fear Israeli Kidnap Posters Are Really Intended to Entrap Helpless Palestine Supporters

All around the world there have been stories of people tearing down the kidnapped posters of Israeli citizens. Most people who are not terrible find this behavior deplorable. Why would you want a poster meant to keep the kidnapped people in the minds of global citizens ripped down? Welp, lefty journalists will always come through when the most messed up takes possible.

In one, a woman in a bright pink coat removes a poster from a street light and yells, “You support genocide, you a**hole!” at the person filming. In another, a person removing a poster from an electrical box appears to refer to the person filming them as a “dog.” A man gets a camera shoved in his face in yet another clip that shows a small group accosting him for removing posters. He asks the crowd, “But what about the Palestinians?” Most people depicted removing the posters have been identified, launching calls for them to lose their jobs, get kicked out of school, and a barrage of internet trolls. The posters themselves were created and originally distributed innocuously enough. Each includes bold white letters over a thick red band that reads KIDNAPPED over the image, name, and age of some of the more than 200 people believed to be held hostage by Hamas following their Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left the world stunned and over 1,400 people dead. Created days after the attack and originally shared as a Dropbox link, demand to download them made the files practically inaccessible, prompting the creation of a website—kidnappedfromisrael.com—registered Oct. 12

Basically, Talia Jane who apparently is an independent journalist funded by other terrible people so she can publish really vile and heartless things on the internet, has decided the kidnapped posters are being put up to suck pro-Palestine sympathizers into this vortex where they cannot control their actions and they must rip the posters down. Then, the Pro-Israel folks swoop in and video this despicable behavior and put it up on the internet to shame the pro-Palestine person and ta-da, that person is reviled and embarrassed. To understand the logic here, you must accept people have no accountability for their actions if they are angry or upset according to Leftists.

Man those kidnapped kids were really asking for it — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 1, 2023

Please keep in mind some of these kidnapped people are young children, babies even. Pro-Palestine supporters are mad people are putting up posters to spread awareness about literal babies.

SCOOP from the amazingly talented ⁦⁦@taliaotg⁩: Are posters of Israeli hostages creating awareness or baiting people into getting canceled for tearing them down? https://t.co/lZTDXBSCMS — Claire Goforth (@claire_goforth) October 31, 2023

Oh, it gets even better. Then, Clair Goforth of the 'Daily Dot' shared what was probably the dumbest article on the internet this week (so far) as if it was some kind of literary masterpiece. Goforth shares Talia's (funded by the people, natch) concern that the Palestine supporters are being baited. Are they fish or human beings with functional frontal lobes they could use to make logical decisions? Also, Palestine is not a thing. It is an imaginary place.

The crime: Living while Jewish. — Richard L Plunk (@rplunk809) November 1, 2023

Is 'being dumb and being paid to write' a crime? If it is, Talia and Claire are going to solitary.

Haha, yes! You, a fool, believed these posters featuring the likenesses of men, women, and children held in captivity are meant to raise awareness. But they’re really traps meant to ensnare innocent antisemites.



Truly, the cunning of the Jew is unequalled throughout the world! https://t.co/O2pGQXQQlX — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2023

The Jews are now being blamed for putting up posters of their civilian hostages, thus “baiting” people into revealing themselves as morally degenerates by ripping them down. https://t.co/N5po0S6GRz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2023

How could the Jews make me do this? https://t.co/jVFyFKkjow — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 1, 2023

Amazing. And, of course, comes with the description “amazingly talented,” which is how bad journalists invariably describe other bad journalists. https://t.co/ZXC4I3TL54 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 1, 2023

Bingo. Every single time.

