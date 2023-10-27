Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters

RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

It's one thing to be a 'keyboard warrior' and defend Israel and the Jewish people online. It's quite another to do it in real life. Several men met the moment and did just that after they stopped a man who had just ripped down a 'kidnapped in Israel' poster. This is New York at its very best.

There is some salty language, but what can you say? Sometimes a righteous curse word is called for. The best part was 'I'm dying to put you in the hospital'. Sir, we all are.

If that man ever has to buy his own beer in New York ever again, New York has failed him.

Absolutely. This is how you love your neighbor.

Never again means never again. Period.

That's the spirit.

Exactly! This is separating the wheat from the chaff.

It is indeed, a beautiful thing to see. All of us can join the cause and click here to share the flyers digitally on social media, or print the paper flyers to hang in your community. Prayers all the kidnapped are successfully reunited with their families.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT KIDNAPPING PALESTINE

