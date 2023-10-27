Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters

It's one thing to be a 'keyboard warrior' and defend Israel and the Jewish people online. It's quite another to do it in real life. Several men met the moment and did just that after they stopped a man who had just ripped down a 'kidnapped in Israel' poster. This is New York at its very best.

⚠️ language - antisemite in NYC confronted by non Jews after he’s caught tearing down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Bcni0Tlwth — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 27, 2023

There is some salty language, but what can you say? Sometimes a righteous curse word is called for. The best part was 'I'm dying to put you in the hospital'. Sir, we all are.

This speaks to my soul as a New Yorker. https://t.co/rTSHcPvq8n — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 27, 2023

If that man ever has to buy his own beer in New York ever again, New York has failed him.

Spot on.

You MUST confront this when you see it. https://t.co/lzTi3Jxvtp — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 27, 2023

Absolutely. This is how you love your neighbor.

Clip of the day. New Yorkers are done with this. https://t.co/VfNYSN830z — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 27, 2023

Never again means never again. Period.

Amen.



We need more of these New Yorkers.



And less of this third-world Marxist trash.



Send. Them. Home. https://t.co/7v5zV6CN7y — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 27, 2023

How can I buy these guys a beer? https://t.co/2zxNCiClt2 — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) October 27, 2023

That's the spirit.

I love America. I love New York. I love Queens (I think it's Queens).https://t.co/15MlsuSh0Z — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 27, 2023

I love this 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/Urf0GvN1YF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 27, 2023

These guys are the America I grew up with. https://t.co/7oG33S3KrC — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 27, 2023

This Italian man from NYC and the other guys with him — I want to shake their hands. pic.twitter.com/HGwiB11L9p — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 27, 2023

This isn’t a Jewish thing. It’s a humane thing. This is a fight between good and evil. https://t.co/Jg3liSHqMj — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 27, 2023

Exactly! This is separating the wheat from the chaff.

Loving these (non-Jewish) New Yorkers telling this Hamas supporter off pic.twitter.com/HZGaYKHCPa — David Shor (@DYShor) October 27, 2023

Elect that man to any office in NYC. Now. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 27, 2023

Thank you to that gentleman. We all need to speak up and confront evil. — Jeremy Beckham 🐊⚪️🔴⚪️ (@BeckSellsFla) October 27, 2023

Good to see there are still true, salt of the earth, non-hipster New Yorkers around — The Listless Vessel of a Deplorable Ugly Chump F'r (@A1cohol) October 27, 2023

It is indeed, a beautiful thing to see. All of us can join the cause and click here to share the flyers digitally on social media, or print the paper flyers to hang in your community. Prayers all the kidnapped are successfully reunited with their families.

