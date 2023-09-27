In a totally real report, The Babylon Bee tells us how the White House plans to stop Biden from tripping

Yesterday, we reported how the White House actually is working on a plan to prevent Joe Biden from tripping. And if you needed any proof that G-d exists and He has a sense of humor, then Biden proceeded to nearly fall down the stairs when getting off Air Force One.

And now we have to take our hats off to The Babylon Bee because they have has unveiled exactly how they plan to keep Biden from tripping from now on. It's quite a scoop for them!

To Avoid Embarrassing Falls, Aides Will Now Transport Biden Using Presidential Hand Truck https://t.co/qXHKM8RPfy pic.twitter.com/amfqBFU522 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 26, 2023

Okay, okay, in case you haven’t guessed it yet, that is satire. Barely.

Really, it’s the visual that sells the joke. It’s fake as heck looking, but very often in comedy the faker something looks, the funnier it is. Does anyone think that Monty Python and the Holy Grail would be funnier if they made the thing look like a serious King Arthur movie? And in this classic skit from SCTV where John Candy plays Tattoo from Fantasy Island is made funnier considering how fake it all looks:

(Skip to the 2:50 minute mark for that skit.)

And there is NO TRUTH to the rumor that Monty Python based the killer rabbit on our esteemed editor, Sam.

In any case, here’s a bit from that totally real The Babylon Bee article:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House announced a new directive Tuesday they say will put an end to President Joe Biden's endless pratfalls once and for all: transporting the leader of the free world on an official presidential hand truck. ‘Whoa, look at me go!’ Biden said excitedly as he was pushed up the tarmac to Air Force One. ‘I'm flying!’ The presidential hand truck was specially designed by the nation's top scientists and is reportedly able to withstand the blast of a nuclear bomb.

We hear in that in the sixth Indiana Jones movie, Indy will spend the entire movie on a replica of the presidential hand truck and use it to survive a nuclear blast. The Bee also reports that the hand truck is ‘code-named Limp.’ But that is clearly fake news. Its actual name is Hand Truck One.

Naturally, this was greeted with laughter:

“He uses 2 hands for water and a ramp” LOLOLOL 25a!1!!



“He is shipped by sarcophagus in bubble wrap” VIRILE — Razor (@hale_razor) September 26, 2023

Oi, stop giving them ideas, every time I see you posting something my anxiety level goes through the roof, I'm like: how long until they do that for real? — Baciu (@Baciu_ci) September 27, 2023

On the other hand, this would actually protect the President and the alternative is … President Kamala Harris. So, we say we hope the White House does in fact take their ideas from them.

Aren’t you embarrassed at all THIS is YOUR president democrats? https://t.co/peWgQHEUUZ — TESD Patriot 🙏🐜 (@ChrTesd8396) September 27, 2023

More than a few people thought of that iconic shot from The Silence of the Lambs. But we will note that this its only used on Biden when they thought young girls were around.

In this clip, former Vice President Biden uses a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl -- in front of her entire family. Her visible discomfort is extremely obvious. pic.twitter.com/PXZx68KEGe — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Please note, this man was writing in 2017, before Biden became President.

If that wasn't disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her "see you back home, I hope" after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother. pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

@SenCoonsOffice is a garbage human being. — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) October 3, 2020

This is considered battery: Any offensive, non-consensual touching is. If Biden was behaving like that in our presence, we would first politely ask him to stop. If he didn't, we would use the level of force the law allows us to, to stop him. We would not stand there smiling like Coons. He should be ashamed and we will never get over that.

Indeed, here's Jeff Sessions using the lower end of the spectrum of force the law allows, though more subtly than we would have:

It goes to show you how well known this behavior was, behind closed doors.

The straps also conveniently stop him touching children. https://t.co/e51G55b9jG — Milorad Ivović (@ivovic) September 26, 2023

It serves multiple purposes. It's another reason why we hope the White House does adopt this approach.

And to be serious for half a second, one of the reasons why The Babylon Bee has done so well is they are willing to put comedy above politics. For instance, they will make fun of Trump and other Republicans, but they will also make fun of Biden. Can anyone remember the last time Saturday Night Live truly tore into Biden? And we are not referring to Jim Carrey’s limp imitation. We have a geriatric racist in the White House, but they can’t seem to find anything funny about that.

Indeed, to show you how they used to make fun of Biden, here’s an old clip from the Daily Show:

Back when it was OK to point out bad behavior of Democrats, Samantha Bee did an entire bit on Joe Biden.



- The Audacity of Grope -https://t.co/TZIObrS8kB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 16, 2020

Now, there is no law that says that comedy has to be fair and balanced. But when you neglect half the market, we can always expect a market correction. The success of Fox News, for all its faults, was a market correction on the leftist bias of the news, and the success of The Babylon Bee (as well as that of Greg Gutfeld) seems like a market correction on the leftist bias in comedy.

