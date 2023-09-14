Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern history (watch)

Oops, he did it again.

President Biden today confirmed his world champion status as the most obviously racist president in living memory. Adding to his greatest hits of 'poor kids are just as smart as white kids,' 'Barack Obama is clean and articulate,' 'you can't walk into a 7-11 without an Indian accent,' and, of course, 'minorities don't know how to get on the Internet,' today, senile Uncle Joe unleashed this racist gem:

BIDEN: "...particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas" pic.twitter.com/CZyCx23M8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

That's what … we said?

I keep saying I am almost 51 years old and Joe Biden is the most explicitly racist president in my lifetime. Good lord https://t.co/G8tIHs9AY3 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2023

The man is singlehandedly setting back race relations in the United States by more than 70 years. Remember when Joe talked about 'Jim Crow 2.0'? Guess we should have realized that he was being wistful and longing for the good old days of his youth with that comment. You know, back in the Reconstruction Era when he grew up.

Oh, yes he did. Honestly, we really shouldn't be surprised at these things anymore. It's who he is, and he shows the country that nearly every single day.

What's amazing is not his racism, nor his poor thoughts on minorities, but rather how so many in those groups consistently give him a pass on how little he thinks of them. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 14, 2023

Another day, another racist comment from Biden. Crickets from the mainstream media. https://t.co/i0aQtdABbq — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) September 14, 2023

Everyone gives Joe a pass. Maybe if the media were honest (we kid, we kid), they might hold Biden to account for his repeated statements that would make David Duke blush with shame. But that will never happen. They like having a leftist puppet in office and will forgive anything he says to have him stay there.

Waiting for Joe to break out his cell phone and play “Despacito” while Jill throws Tacos into the crowd. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@RaymondZino) September 14, 2023

We remember that one too. The cringe racist highlights of Joe's -- and Jill's -- careers are just the hits that keep on comin'.

So when can we all agree that Biden is an old-school “thinks less of people of a different race” racist? — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) September 14, 2023

Now? How about now? Is now a good time for that? We'd suggest 30 years ago, but we seem to have misplaced our Lamborghini time machine.

Wow. Biden thinks black and brown people not only don’t have accountants or lawyers, now they don’t have high school diplomas. FFS. — EFF WOKE (@EffWoke) September 14, 2023

It does seem to be getting worse as his mental state deteriorates, doesn't it? We shudder to think how he is going to downgrade people of color next.

Wow, condescendingly racist AND anti-military in one swoop.



Cripes. https://t.co/jn7ABtASBE — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 14, 2023

Hey, he's a multitasker.

You know, Joe, I have news for you:

👉🏾I am still black despite not voting for you.



👉🏾I have a high school diploma, a bachelor's, and a master's degree.



Go to bed, man. https://t.co/cwoszwsTcy — Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) September 14, 2023

Anything after noon or so is waaaay past his bedtime. It's become fairly obvious why the White House communications office and the rest of his handlers don't like it when he speaks. Ever.

Be sure to tune in for the next episode of 'Joe Biden is more racist than Calvin Candie in Django Unchained.' We can't say when the episode will air, but tomorrow is a likely possibility. Yep, probably tomorrow.

***

