Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern history (watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:35 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Oops, he did it again.

President Biden today confirmed his world champion status as the most obviously racist president in living memory. Adding to his greatest hits of 'poor kids are just as smart as white kids,' 'Barack Obama is clean and articulate,' 'you can't walk into a 7-11 without an Indian accent,' and, of course, 'minorities don't know how to get on the Internet,' today, senile Uncle Joe unleashed this racist gem: 

That's what … we said?

The man is singlehandedly setting back race relations in the United States by more than 70 years. Remember when Joe talked about 'Jim Crow 2.0'? Guess we should have realized that he was being wistful and longing for the good old days of his youth with that comment. You know, back in the Reconstruction Era when he grew up. 

Oh, yes he did. Honestly, we really shouldn't be surprised at these things anymore. It's who he is, and he shows the country that nearly every single day. 

Everyone gives Joe a pass. Maybe if the media were honest (we kid, we kid), they might hold Biden to account for his repeated statements that would make David Duke blush with shame. But that will never happen. They like having a leftist puppet in office and will forgive anything he says to have him stay there. 

We remember that one too. The cringe racist highlights of Joe's -- and Jill's -- careers are just the hits that keep on comin'.

Now? How about now? Is now a good time for that? We'd suggest 30 years ago, but we seem to have misplaced our Lamborghini time machine. 

It does seem to be getting worse as his mental state deteriorates, doesn't it? We shudder to think how he is going to downgrade people of color next. 

Hey, he's a multitasker. 

Anything after noon or so is waaaay past his bedtime. It's become fairly obvious why the White House communications office and the rest of his handlers don't like it when he speaks. Ever. 

Be sure to tune in for the next episode of 'Joe Biden is more racist than Calvin Candie in Django Unchained.' We can't say when the episode will air, but tomorrow is a likely possibility. Yep, probably tomorrow. 

***

