Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund

Well, folks, this is a heck of an interesting episode:

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

There are several interesting elements to both the media story of Carlson v. Fox News and the inherent newsworthiness of the entire piece. We suggest you listen to all of it but we will give you a brief summary: According to Steven Sund, the former Chief of the Capitol Police, there was a stunning refusal to share intelligence with him before the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. There was a stunning refusal to provide him help when he asked for it. There was a similarly stunning refusal to help protect the White House in May of 2020 or to prosecute those rioters.

Mind you, this is all according to Sund. Others may tell a different story, and the documentary and similar evidence might tell a story that either backs him up or contradicts him. But if he is to be believed, then the best-case scenario is that many people in the federal government knew that there was likely to be violence on January 6, 2021, and seemingly decided to make the situation worse.

The other element to the story is the media element. This is probably the most in-your-face episode aired by Carlson yet toward Fox News, after the first one. He is saying that there was a previously recorded interview with this man, probably substantially similar to the one he just aired. But he couldn’t get the recording, so he had to basically redo it and, we guess, act surprised.

Why didn’t Fox News air the interview? It seems almost certainly newsworthy, if it is substantially similar to this one. Yes, it would have been awkward to show an interview with Carlson after he was taken off the air, but its extremely newsworthy, whether his story holds up or is debunked.

Or if they really, really didn't want to air a Tucker Carlson interview, why didn't they re-interview Sund and release that?

Further, Fox News almost has to air the original Carlson interview, now. Any reasonable reporter would want to look at the recording and see how consistent Sund has been between both interviews. If he contradicts himself, that is news. If he is robotically reciting the exact same story word-for-word it makes you wonder if he is just memorizing a story. And if he is not doing either of those things, it probably bolsters his credibility.

Also, it is worth noting that Carlson didn’t have to tell us he previously interviewed the guy. Maybe he told us in the spirit of openness, or maybe he is twisting the knife into Fox News, putting them on the spot for refusing to air the interview at all.

Moreover, it is interesting to hear Carlson talk about his old show. At one point he refers to his Fox Show as his previous job. But he also said that he was welcoming Sund ‘back.’ So that suggests he sees Tucker on Twitter as essentially a continuation of his Fox News show.

Finally, to follow up briefly on ratings, we wondered previously if the interview with Tristan Tate would get the same number of views as his brother. The answer is he got just over 45 million views, less than half. But the Devin Archer interviews (here and here) got even less, which is depressing because the Tates are likely to be a footnote in history, while Archer’s testimony might be a stepping stone to an impeachment of Joe Biden.

