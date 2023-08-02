Tucker on Twitter Episode 12 (Part 1): Devon Archer

Exception spotted in Dem Rep's belief that walls are racist and don't work
Aaron Walker  |  3:18 PM on August 02, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Tucker’s show on Twitter is now aiming to break news. Today he announced Episode 12 … part 1?! Well, apart from the strange formatting of the title, here’s the episode:

As we noted last time, the ratings story remains interesting:

Episode 1: 120.7 million views.

Episode 2: 61.2 million views.

Episode 3: 105.1 million views.

Episode 4: 33.1 million views.

Episode 5: 18.1 million views.

Episode 6: 33 million views.

Episode 7: 16.8 million views.

Episode 8: 10.3 million views

Episode 9: 96.1 million views

Episode 10: 11.7 million views

Episode 11: 6.3 million views

The extra strange thing is that the number for the first episode has somehow gone down, making one wonder how that could actually happen. How can Twitter/X explain that somehow the views have gone down?

In any case, this current episode has nearly 700k views as of this writing. We have little doubt that this number will go up, if only because of the large number of journalists who will be poring over every frame of it.

And this is probably the most in-your-face act toward Fox News so far. We don’t believe anyone got this post testimony interview before him and it would be hard for Fox News not to report on the content of this interview. How awkward will that be trying to figure out how to talk about someone we are told is still a Fox News employee, under contract? He is breaking news that Fox News would be better off being able to air directly.

*laughs at this obvious photoshop*

We’d respectfully disagree. We believe the problem is that they have worked themselves up into thinking that if Trump (or maybe DeSantis) becomes president, it is the end of the Republic. That’s silly, but that is what they have worked themselves up into believing. They think Trump is literally Hitler or something close to it. And so they think it is appropriate to stop him by any means necessary—including looking completely the other way on Biden’s corruption, or how Biden is weaponizing the Department of Justice.

We might have lost track, but he appears to be coming up on his third arraignment, which might or might not include something they call an arrest. But we get his point and his joke.

And this appears to be a close up of the letter they discussed:

This is the kind of thing we mean when we say ‘the truth will set you free.’ Archer might very well end up in prison by the end of this (he apparently has been convicted and is attempting an appeal to the Supreme Court, which is a long shot under the best of circumstances). But in his heart, he seems to be free.

***

