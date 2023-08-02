Tucker on Twitter Episode 12 (Part 1): Devon Archer

Tucker’s show on Twitter is now aiming to break news. Today he announced Episode 12 … part 1?! Well, apart from the strange formatting of the title, here’s the episode:

Ep. 12 Part 1. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/ElEzAZtBcA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 2, 2023

As we noted last time, the ratings story remains interesting:

Episode 1: 120.7 million views.

Episode 2: 61.2 million views.

Episode 3: 105.1 million views.

Episode 4: 33.1 million views.

Episode 5: 18.1 million views.

Episode 6: 33 million views.

Episode 7: 16.8 million views.

Episode 8: 10.3 million views

Episode 9: 96.1 million views

Episode 10: 11.7 million views

Episode 11: 6.3 million views

The extra strange thing is that the number for the first episode has somehow gone down, making one wonder how that could actually happen. How can Twitter/X explain that somehow the views have gone down?

In any case, this current episode has nearly 700k views as of this writing. We have little doubt that this number will go up, if only because of the large number of journalists who will be poring over every frame of it.

And this is probably the most in-your-face act toward Fox News so far. We don’t believe anyone got this post testimony interview before him and it would be hard for Fox News not to report on the content of this interview. How awkward will that be trying to figure out how to talk about someone we are told is still a Fox News employee, under contract? He is breaking news that Fox News would be better off being able to air directly.

@TuckerCarlson Gets Devon Archer to Admit Joe Biden’s Speakerphone Presence in Business Meetings Was “An Abuse of Soft Power”



TUCKER: “You’ve got a lot of kids. You’re close to them. Do you call them on speaker during business meetings?”



DEVON ARCHER: “Umm... do I… pic.twitter.com/dkyAXx3J7I — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 2, 2023

Tucker Carlson continues to prove why he’s the most important journalist today. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 2, 2023

We’d respectfully disagree. We believe the problem is that they have worked themselves up into thinking that if Trump (or maybe DeSantis) becomes president, it is the end of the Republic. That’s silly, but that is what they have worked themselves up into believing. They think Trump is literally Hitler or something close to it. And so they think it is appropriate to stop him by any means necessary—including looking completely the other way on Biden’s corruption, or how Biden is weaponizing the Department of Justice.

See Hunter Biden’s former BFF Devon Archer speak in his first post-testimony interview. Part 1 @TuckerCarlson interview filmed yesterday. https://t.co/n4rq92UWmm — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 2, 2023

The gloves are coming off now. https://t.co/f6umfD8sSZ — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) August 2, 2023

Devon Archer explains that the mere fact Biden would call into Hunter's business meetings was a message to foreign partners that they Hunter had the juice to get things done in Washington https://t.co/XxQILXwKlT — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 2, 2023

Trump about to be arrested for the 4th time https://t.co/pOxPnY4dqS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 2, 2023

We might have lost track, but he appears to be coming up on his third arraignment, which might or might not include something they call an arrest. But we get his point and his joke.

Tucker holding letter from VP Joe Biden to Archer: This is the Vice-President of the United States. He's not allowed to be working on businesses w/foreign governments when he's vice-president.



Archer: Not that I know of.



Tucker: But here he is. https://t.co/PbhFAFNoLP — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 2, 2023

And this appears to be a close up of the letter they discussed:

Devon Archer is smiling in every wire photo, and laughing throughout this interview. It seems he's finally enjoying a chance to share the joke about the Bidens and D.C overall. And he's enjoying that laugh, en route to prison, at the expense of thosee who threw him under the bus. https://t.co/iKnnGiFG3T — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 2, 2023

This is the kind of thing we mean when we say ‘the truth will set you free.’ Archer might very well end up in prison by the end of this (he apparently has been convicted and is attempting an appeal to the Supreme Court, which is a long shot under the best of circumstances). But in his heart, he seems to be free.

