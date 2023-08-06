Tucker on Twitter Episode 14: Tristan Tate

Previously Tucker Carlson interviewed Andrew Tate and it was far and away his most popular episode with over 90 million views. So, it shouldn’t surprise us too much that now he is airing an interview his brother—although it appears to be an old interview he was holding back:

Ep. 14 The Tate brothers have just been released from house arrest in Romania, so it seemed like a good time to hear from Andrew's brother, Tristan. pic.twitter.com/ljOFphj02F — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 6, 2023

Previously, we aired pretty clear evidence that Andrew Tate is at least an immoral man, including a video that showed him basically acting as a digital age pimp. We don’t pretend to know anything about what is going on in the Romanian legal system so we won’t offer any opinion on whether or not he is guilty of the charges against him, but his immoral behavior meant to us that conservatives should not be promoting him.

Is Tristan the same? We would never assume one brother is automatically just as bad as the other. Guilt is always individual, in our mind. And we would give a brother a bit of a mulligan for not denouncing his brother, but the problems with Tristan goes deeper than that. For one, we have this Tweet:

And we found video of Tristan bragging about his ability to recruit women into this webcam business that Andrew ran basically like a pimp:

Well, more directly, I found this: https://t.co/ZusszSIRyU

It's video, and its Tristan talking about his recruitment efforts. — Aaron's Law (@AaronWalkerLaw) August 7, 2023

Based on that quick research it seems he is bad, but not quite as provably bad as Andrew. For instance, Andrew bragged that he would sleep with women and make them fall in love with him, as a way of getting them into the webcam business. We haven’t seen any indication Tristan has done that. Andrew has multiple children but has never married. Tristain claims to be married. Again, we don’t know if he committed the crimes he is accused of or if we can trust the Romanian system to sort this out fairly so we won’t comment on that, but he seems like a deeply immoral person, but perhaps less so than his brother.

Also, the media story angle to 'Tucker on Twitter' seems to have all but disappeared. We still wonder if Mr. Carlson will start to find a way to make money off of this—other than potential ad revenue sharing with Twitter—and, therefore, wonder if Carlson will include ad breaks in the future. But at this point, Carlson is basically doing the same types of things he used to do on Fox News. He is giving commentary on current events. He is breaking news via interviews. We think the only thing that he hasn’t been doing is doing more traditional news stories—which didn’t seem to be as big a part of his show as the other elements.

And Fox News doesn’t seem to be doing anything to stop him. He seems to have pretty thoroughly called their bluff. So, unless something surprising happens, we don’t see a lot of interest in that angle anymore.

We are also going to cut back on the ratings story, so you won’t see us update the ratings for each and every episode, like we did before. But going back over some episodes’ ratings seems to be relevant for follow up. For instance, we wondered how the Devon Archer interviews would do in the long run and, as of today, we have a more complete answer, with part one of that interview getting 30.9 million views as of this writing and part two getting 19.7 million views—which of course is sadly dwarfed by the original Andrew Tate interview. We say ‘sadly’ because we tend to think evidence that might eventually lead to the impeachment of a current president is more important than some self-proclaimed digital pimp.

And we have more reactions to the interview:

Ask him why he defended pedophiles... pic.twitter.com/vqQbTpQ7r4 — Reseth (@ResethO) August 7, 2023

He lied right to your face. These are the charges. pic.twitter.com/5g78CQqCfn — Reseth (@ResethO) August 7, 2023

Again, we don't pretend to know anything about the Romanian legal system, so we won't pretend to even know how accurate she is in terms of saying what they have been charged with.

I knew you had more than one interview up your sleave! Why travel all that way with a Russel Brand pitstop just for one interview! Good use of time! Bravo. — Shield Maiden Io (@maidensheildio) August 7, 2023

Tristan Tate is innocent 🫶 — SeaBreezy (@Seabreezyy) August 6, 2023

This still has setup written all over it. I knew when they arrested him it was a plan to get Andrew to admit to anything.

Obviously, there DOJ is patterned after America’s.

You’re a friend of DJT ?? You’re under arrest.

Gotta be fixed.

Well done @TuckerCarlson 👍 — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) August 7, 2023

The Tate brothers are predators. https://t.co/h8TvavUfIh — Just Human (@realjusthuman) August 6, 2023

Amazing. Extremely Interesting Interview. Very Well Done. https://t.co/DLAHvEw9hQ — OhioFeelz (@OhioFeelz) August 7, 2023

As much as we have criticized the Tate brothers, we will admit the interviews are interesting. We will grant them that.

***

