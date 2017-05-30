All right, this seems a little … excessive:

No, really. This is not a drill:

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs replaced his glasses on Tuesday, after they were broken when he was assaulted by Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.

Jacobs was fitted for a new pair of glasses by optician Russell Byron, settling on a pair of black frames from Banana Republic. The glasses will be ready for pickup next week. Jacobs has said he will pay for them himself with help from insurance.

At the request of the Washington DC media museum the Newseum, Jacobs has agreed to donate his broken glasses to the museum for display in their collection.

Well, if nothing else, this’ll at least give Jacobs a hefty credibility boost, right?

It’s gonna be so great. Only one thing could make it better:

