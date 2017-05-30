Some reporters deserve to be mocked. https://t.co/AZ1RfpC3o6
— Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) May 30, 2017
All right, this seems a little … excessive:
omg https://t.co/kHwDkCXRtf pic.twitter.com/tavmCGXTHa
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) May 30, 2017
Our reporter @Bencjacobs has new glasses. His old pair, broken by a Montana congressman, are headed to the @Newseum https://t.co/wiyctvqaag pic.twitter.com/pSrDaoVoeB
— Guardian US (@GuardianUS) May 30, 2017
No, really. This is not a drill:
Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs replaced his glasses on Tuesday, after they were broken when he was assaulted by Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.
…
Jacobs was fitted for a new pair of glasses by optician Russell Byron, settling on a pair of black frames from Banana Republic. The glasses will be ready for pickup next week. Jacobs has said he will pay for them himself with help from insurance.
At the request of the Washington DC media museum the Newseum, Jacobs has agreed to donate his broken glasses to the museum for display in their collection.
Come on… https://t.co/MjeqIuQ3uO
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 30, 2017
— jon gabriel (@exjon) May 30, 2017
This is ridiculous. Seriously. https://t.co/Yfggg2MIKD
— Heather (@hboulware) May 30, 2017
Well, if nothing else, this’ll at least give Jacobs a hefty credibility boost, right?
@byrdinator Lmao
— Daddio (@Slo_D) May 30, 2017
Hero. https://t.co/3A6wm61kTi
— BT (@back_ttys) May 30, 2017
Yeah, this event is definitely historic enough to warrant a display. https://t.co/tEUuMl1bHc
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 30, 2017
The Holy Spectacles of Montana have been consecrated in a special climate-controlled grotto at the News Vaticanhttps://t.co/pqh6P7ptxp
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 30, 2017
In case of nuclear attack, the Holy Glasses will be lowered into a lead-lined sarcophagus 1000 feet below Brian Williams' anchor desk
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 30, 2017
If you kneel before the Holy Glasses and say 5 Our Rathers and 10 Hail Sources, your plagiarism is forgiven
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 30, 2017
Worshippers will make pilgrimages from around the globe to gaze in wonder at the holy relic… https://t.co/ffjTCrYq63
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 30, 2017
It’s gonna be so great. Only one thing could make it better:
Newseum should have an exhibit where you show your press pass and Gianforte bodyslams you
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 30, 2017
***
