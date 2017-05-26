There is seriously a GoFundMe set up to replace the glasses of the journalist who was “body slammed” by Greg Ginaforte in Montana.

Time Magazine shared it even:

There's a GoFundMe campaign to buy new glasses for the reporter who got body-slammed https://t.co/BAVLhcplXk — TIME (@TIME) May 25, 2017

Apparently replacing glasses is super expensive for journalists.

*snort*

Sheesh, since it takes such bravery to be a journo you think they’d pay these chaps more.

Umm guys I was joking pic.twitter.com/CNBS6fKACX — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) May 25, 2017

@FBillMcMorris In the so-serious, un-self-aware world of liberal media, truly any good joke will always be missed. — Stephen Green (@NoonMark) May 25, 2017

They’d have to have a sense of humor first.

Interestingly enough we were able to find the GoFundMe for Ben’s glasses, and what made it even more hilarious was that it was Glenn Thrush and other journos who were sharing it.

They are trying to raise $10,000 DOLLARS … for a pair of glasses.

And even though Jacobs said he would take care of replacing his own glasses, the page is still there and idiots are still donating money.

Is this one of those solidarity things?

@evepeyser @KeithStoeckeler Mine cost around $500 with prescription. That said, a gofundme for glasses is LAMESAUCE — idiot_girl (@idiot_girl) May 26, 2017

You get a pair of glasses and YOU get a pair of glasses … EVERYONE gets a pair of glasses!

@GlennThrush @MichelleFields @gofundme @Bencjacobs For a pair of glasses? Did he burn his house down? Does the Guardian not provide basic vision? — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) May 25, 2017

Dude.

