Well, this is awkward.

Left, right and center, straight news and opinion, journalists at CPAC have one thing in common, the overwhelming urge to punch Benji Backer — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 8, 2014

In case you don’t recognize Mr. Jacobs, he is the journalist that newly elected Republican, Greg Gianforte, allegedly body slammed the night before the special election.

It was even recorded AND Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Granted, many on the right have not condoned Gianforte’s behavior and have called him out for it – that being said, this tweet from Jacobs speaks volumes.

@Bencjacobs This tweet didn't age well. — Mike Benedict (@mikeyb3102) May 26, 2017

And no, it did NOT age well.

@Bencjacobs It must be OK for you? Wow….. — Jim (@WontComply) May 26, 2017

Conservative journos DESERVE it … or something.

Twitter is forever…betting you're wishing it wasn't about right now huh 🤔 https://t.co/QiDmKyLKbU — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) May 26, 2017

@Bencjacobs So, why does a grown man, such as yourself, feel it was OK to punch a 16 year old kid? — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) May 26, 2017

Oh yeah, and did we mention Benji is only 16?

@Bencjacobs Oh, this Benji is a 16 year old minor? How priceless! LOLOLOL — Rev. Dr. E Buzz (@RevDrEBuzz) May 26, 2017

Super classy there, Ben.

Life comes at you fast.

