Riley Gaines' Calls Out MT Dem Jon Tester for Failing Women, Paying College Athletes for Endorsement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The other day we told you Riley Gaines and Tulsi Gabbard joined forces behind the Stand With Women Scorecard, a rating system to see which politicians actually support women vs. the ones who can't even define what a woman is.

One of the Senators who does not stand with women is Montana's Jon Tester, and Riley Gaines called him out on Fox News.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Lily Meskers, a sprinter from the University of Montana said she was offered between $400 and $2,400 to create up to four Instagram videos showing support for Tester.  Other student-athletes at the University were forwarded the same offer through their athletic director to “spread the word” about Tester and “causes you care about.”  

Tester is targeting female athletes because he wants to make it look like he cares about women's sports, even though he is in favor of men (pretending to be women) competing against girls. 

Polls show he will LOSE to Tim Sheehy, so he's pulling every string he can.

And here's The New York Post with the story about Lily Meskers.

He's voted for allowing men to compete in women's sports. That alone makes him seedy.

Brutal, but honest.

They are a danger to women.

It really is.

There are probably laws or rules prohibiting this, too. But he won't face any consequences.

Unless voters show him the door.

Very.

Vote him out.

There is something fundamentally wrong with anyone who wants men to compete against women.

Don't let Tester win.

Tags: MONTANA SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS RILEY GAINES

