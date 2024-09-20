Riley Gaines' Calls Out MT Dem Jon Tester for Failing Women, Paying College Athletes for Endorsement

The other day we told you Riley Gaines and Tulsi Gabbard joined forces behind the Stand With Women Scorecard, a rating system to see which politicians actually support women vs. the ones who can't even define what a woman is.

One of the Senators who does not stand with women is Montana's Jon Tester, and Riley Gaines called him out on Fox News.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Lily Meskers, a sprinter from the University of Montana said she was offered between $400 and $2,400 to create up to four Instagram videos showing support for Tester. Other student-athletes at the University were forwarded the same offer through their athletic director to “spread the word” about Tester and “causes you care about.” Tester is targeting female athletes because he wants to make it look like he cares about women's sports, even though he is in favor of men (pretending to be women) competing against girls. Polls show he will LOSE to Tim Sheehy, so he's pulling every string he can.

And here's The New York Post with the story about Lily Meskers.

Jon is a very seedy character. We haven’t heard the last about his dirty dealings. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 20, 2024

He's voted for allowing men to compete in women's sports. That alone makes him seedy.

That’s what democrats do, use minorities until an election is over. Then throw them away. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) September 20, 2024

Brutal, but honest.

Anyone who thinks that men should compete against women in sports is not a serious person to me. — David Valiant (@valiant_memes) September 20, 2024

They are a danger to women.

Tester's campaign is really pulling out all the stops, huh? Offering cash to student-athletes? That's a new one, even for a politician... — Deo (@deoofbract) September 20, 2024

It really is.

What are the consequences of his actions, and will they be enforced? — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) September 20, 2024

There are probably laws or rules prohibiting this, too. But he won't face any consequences.

Unless voters show him the door.

Very.

Hey Montana Peeps, Are you going to continue to vote for this scumbag? Please get him out of office. Vote for Tim Sheehy. Please! https://t.co/pKoJkuGOW0 — AmericanCzechMark (@markjmelton65) September 20, 2024

Vote him out.

@SenatorTester hates women, any man who wants to see young women hurt by intact men has no respect for women.



Vote better people, the man is a creep. https://t.co/CRaOQNjxEI — Steel Town Girl (@mcelh43488) September 20, 2024

There is something fundamentally wrong with anyone who wants men to compete against women.

Jon Tester needs to be voted out. Please vote for Sheehy- a military veteran who is committed to representing Montana citizens. He is being attacked by his opponent with lawfare. Don’t let Tester win. https://t.co/sE0Eznt3ec — El Be (@tomijo214) September 20, 2024

Don't let Tester win.