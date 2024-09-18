LET'S GO! Riley Gaines Introduces Her Stand With Women Scorecard to Hold Politicians Accountable

This will be fun. And it'll be interesting to see which politicians whine about it.

Watch as Riley Gaines introduces her 'Stand With Women Scorecard', to tell voters who really cares about women's rights.

Advertisement

Joined @foxandfriends this morning with @TulsiGabbard to announce the Riley Gaines Stand With Women Scorecard, a first-of-its-kind resource that tells voters who stands with women & who doesn't.



Defending women's rights shouldn't be partisan. @IWV

pic.twitter.com/HQg4Vl8LoL — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 18, 2024

GO! GO! GO!

Find your elected officials easily here:https://t.co/VJWRsA3p9C — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 18, 2024

A great resource heading into November.

This is fantastic. Democrats pretend to be for women, but that only goes as far as killing the unborn.



You are a true inspiration.



Thank you, Riley! — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 18, 2024

She's amazing.

This is huge. Love seeing ACTION from fighters like @TulsiGabbard and yourself @Riley_Gaines_ this puts real world pressure on groomers and RINOS alike.



Congratulations and thank you! This is the kind of offense we love. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) September 18, 2024

We definitely need more people playing offense like this.

I was wondering how long it would be before someone rightfully flipped the script on the DEI scorecard scheme and replaced it with something that reflects actual American values and principles. Well done @Riley_Gaines_ !! — Airborne RxDr (@AirborneRxDr) September 18, 2024

Flipping the script is so important.

I am very impressed. Thank you Riley and Tulsi. — Steven Houle (@ReJean6Houle) September 18, 2024

It's very impressive.

Share with parents of both girls and boys alike. https://t.co/xj14TiQM7p — RustySpinner (@InstructorRight) September 18, 2024

Share it with everyone.

So do we.

This is a great idea! https://t.co/XOvewZpwUv — Grellsen (@Noontotell) September 18, 2024

It really is.