LET'S GO! Riley Gaines Introduces Her Stand With Women Scorecard to Hold Politicians Accountable

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This will be fun. And it'll be interesting to see which politicians whine about it.

Watch as Riley Gaines introduces her 'Stand With Women Scorecard', to tell voters who really cares about women's rights.

GO! GO! GO!

A great resource heading into November.

She's amazing.

We definitely need more people playing offense like this.

Doug P.
Flipping the script is so important.

It's very impressive.

Share it with everyone.

So do we.

It really is.

