ICYMI overnight, Republican candidate for Montana’s at-large congressional seat Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly “body slammed” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event. With the polls in today’s special election about to open in Montana, here’s what voters are waking up to this morning:

Sub-optimal election day headline here pic.twitter.com/rYPuGL2xnI — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) May 25, 2017

Oof.

If convicted, Gianforte reportedly could face up to 6 months in jail:

If convicted, Gianforte faces a maximum of 6 months jail and a $500 fine. #mtal #bdcnews — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 25, 2017

In the wake of Gianforte’s outburst, which was recorded and witnessed by a Fox News crew, 3 Montana papers pulled their endorsement of the Republican candidate.

The Helena Independent Record:

Another one bites the dust – #Montana's capital city paper rescinds endorsement of Gianforte: https://t.co/XK4AZgz88W #mtal — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 25, 2017

The Missoulian:

And the Billings Gazette:

Just yesterday, Gianforte tweeted how honored he was to receive these endorsements. Oops:

What an incredible honor to be endorsed by three of MT’s biggest

newspapers. Thank you @missoulian @billingsgazette @helenaironline pic.twitter.com/iW5UEORGgm — Greg Gianforte (@GregForMontana) May 24, 2017

But as bad as this news is for the Republican, an estimated 65% of the vote is already in thanks to early and absentee voting:

Polls close at 10 p.m. EDT:

Tomorrow night, 10pm EDT: results & live blog for #MTAL at https://t.co/VupeaQnXFi AND live video analysis by @B_M_Finnigan on @BuzzFeedNews — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 25, 2017

***

Related:

Fox News reporter gives eyewitness account of Gianforte body slam; Libertarians see an opening https://t.co/1rqwh1kebZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 25, 2017