ICYMI overnight, Republican candidate for Montana’s at-large congressional seat Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly “body slammed” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event. With the polls in today’s special election about to open in Montana, here’s what voters are waking up to this morning:

If convicted, Gianforte reportedly could face up to 6 months in jail:

In the wake of Gianforte’s outburst, which was recorded and witnessed by a Fox News crew, 3 Montana papers pulled their endorsement of the Republican candidate.

The Helena Independent Record:

The Missoulian:

And the Billings Gazette:

Just yesterday, Gianforte tweeted how honored he was to receive these endorsements. Oops:

But as bad as this news is for the Republican, an estimated 65% of the vote is already in thanks to early and absentee voting:

Polls close at 10 p.m. EDT:

