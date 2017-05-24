So does getting violent with a reporter on the eve of an election hurt the GOP candidate in the Montana special? Serious question. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 24, 2017

Is the stress of his campaign getting to Montana GOP House hopeful Greg Gianforte?

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

Wait a minute … what?

@Bencjacobs In all seriousness you ok? — Chris Walker (@thatchriswalker) May 24, 2017

What?! Are you okay? https://t.co/mLRENSM1lR — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 24, 2017

Hoping this is really obscure code. https://t.co/hUZCiqk3oM — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 24, 2017

This sounds pretty bad …

@Bencjacobs Pls tell me there's video — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 24, 2017

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs says there’s audio, at least:

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

Jacobs reported this to #Bozeman police. Just heard it come over the scanner. https://t.co/7vLsf3YvXU — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 24, 2017

On scene now where Gianforte flags are posted outside a building. Looks like @Bencjacobs is in a ambulance getting checked out. https://t.co/RuBlxoVywA — Freddy (@TGIFreddy) May 24, 2017

BuzzFeed’s Alexis Levinson claims to have witnessed the incident:

So I was there for this – still am https://t.co/tgjOCYErFi — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Wanted to wait a bit to tweet cause I'm not sure I've seen anything like this before — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

This happened behind a half closed door, so I didn't see it all, but here's what it looked like from the outside – — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Ben walked into a room where a local tv crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Heard very angry yelling (as did all the volunteers in the room) – sounded like Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

I can't quite remember the order but the next few things were someone slamming the door, Gianforte's Spox walking into the room, — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Ben walked out holding his broken glasses in his hand and said "he just bodyslammed me" — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

The aide came over and told him he had to leave — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Ben left, Gianforte and his aide went into a room and closed the door — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Stayed there for about ten minutes — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Then they walked out and only the aide came back in — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

This is the scene outside – pic.twitter.com/xAin0jkhFo — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

there are cops here too – and the fire fighters told me they were talking to someone inside, but I don't know who — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

And Gianforte's aides have been behind closed doors in and out since then — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Gianforte is now in a car with aides driving away — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

He is leaving the event without speaking. I asked his aide what we going on and wouldn't answer — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Gianforte just left. The event was supposed to end an hour and fifteen minutes from now. pic.twitter.com/2lvWocJQ81 — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) May 24, 2017

@alexis_levinson There are a lot of bewildered Gianforte supporters walking out of the event saying they have no idea what happened — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) May 25, 2017

Gallatin County Sherriffs now taking witness statements — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

So … stay tuned?

Update:

Audio of the incident has been posted and has so far rated a “wow,” a “whoa,” and an “amazzzing.”

“I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte said. “The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here." https://t.co/S7NnlXlFkc — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 25, 2017

Listen to me get body slammed in Montana https://t.co/I8hAUsmuWw — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 25, 2017

This recording is amazzzzing. https://t.co/7468z73Tq4 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2017

Holy cow. This is not okay. https://t.co/Mu79UFBmWK — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) May 25, 2017

I'm not going to pretend I'm a big fan of @Bencjacobs' work, but what happened to him is absolutely wrong. This is a disgrace. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 25, 2017

oh my god. audio of the altercation between Ben Jacobs and Montana congressional candidate Gianforte https://t.co/4fPFcCr5cE — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) May 25, 2017

This is audio of Ben asking the same kind of question, and in the same way, that all of us ask lawmakers every single day. https://t.co/C8Emx7rE4X — Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) May 25, 2017

Just checked in w @Bencjacobs, who is getting an x-ray (!). his parting words: "wait for my piece to go up, don't scoop me on this" — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) May 25, 2017

Update:

The Gianforte campaign has released a statement:

@kyledcheney That awkward moment when everyone has already heard the audio and your statement doesn't jibe with it at all. — Andy McDonald (@iamandymcdonald) May 25, 2017

@kyledcheney Yeah. Non of that is supported by the audio — Robert Rikard (@rgrikard) May 25, 2017

No need to rush over to Gianforte’s Wikipedia page to update it; someone’s already handled it.

Greg Gianforte's Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/mM1Lz7JD3p — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 25, 2017

