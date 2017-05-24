Is the stress of his campaign getting to Montana GOP House hopeful Greg Gianforte?

Wait a minute … what?

This sounds pretty bad …

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs says there’s audio, at least:

BuzzFeed’s Alexis Levinson claims to have witnessed the incident:

So … stay tuned?

Update:

Audio of the incident has been posted and has so far rated a “wow,” a “whoa,” and an “amazzzing.”

Update:

The Gianforte campaign has released a statement:

No need to rush over to Gianforte’s Wikipedia page to update it; someone’s already handled it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

