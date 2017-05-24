So does getting violent with a reporter on the eve of an election hurt the GOP candidate in the Montana special? Serious question.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 24, 2017
@BTRTSR @Bencjacobs The pressure must be getting to him. #mtpol #mtal
— (((Josh Manning))) (@joshuamanning23) May 24, 2017
Is the stress of his campaign getting to Montana GOP House hopeful Greg Gianforte?
Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017
Wait a minute … what?
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 24, 2017
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 24, 2017
@Bencjacobs Seriously?
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 24, 2017
@Bencjacobs In all seriousness you ok?
— Chris Walker (@thatchriswalker) May 24, 2017
What?! Are you okay? https://t.co/mLRENSM1lR
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 24, 2017
Hoping this is really obscure code. https://t.co/hUZCiqk3oM
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 24, 2017
This sounds pretty bad …
@Bencjacobs Pls tell me there's video
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 24, 2017
Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs says there’s audio, at least:
There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017
Jacobs reported this to #Bozeman police. Just heard it come over the scanner. https://t.co/7vLsf3YvXU
— Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 24, 2017
On scene now where Gianforte flags are posted outside a building. Looks like @Bencjacobs is in a ambulance getting checked out. https://t.co/RuBlxoVywA
— Freddy (@TGIFreddy) May 24, 2017
BuzzFeed’s Alexis Levinson claims to have witnessed the incident:
So I was there for this – still am https://t.co/tgjOCYErFi
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Wanted to wait a bit to tweet cause I'm not sure I've seen anything like this before
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
This happened behind a half closed door, so I didn't see it all, but here's what it looked like from the outside –
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Ben walked into a room where a local tv crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Heard very angry yelling (as did all the volunteers in the room) – sounded like Gianforte
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
I can't quite remember the order but the next few things were someone slamming the door, Gianforte's Spox walking into the room,
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Ben walked out holding his broken glasses in his hand and said "he just bodyslammed me"
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
The aide came over and told him he had to leave
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Ben left, Gianforte and his aide went into a room and closed the door
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Stayed there for about ten minutes
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Then they walked out and only the aide came back in
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
This is the scene outside – pic.twitter.com/xAin0jkhFo
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
there are cops here too – and the fire fighters told me they were talking to someone inside, but I don't know who
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
And Gianforte's aides have been behind closed doors in and out since then
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Gianforte is now in a car with aides driving away
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
He is leaving the event without speaking. I asked his aide what we going on and wouldn't answer
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
Gianforte just left. The event was supposed to end an hour and fifteen minutes from now. pic.twitter.com/2lvWocJQ81
— Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) May 24, 2017
@alexis_levinson There are a lot of bewildered Gianforte supporters walking out of the event saying they have no idea what happened
— Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) May 25, 2017
Gallatin County Sherriffs now taking witness statements
— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
So … stay tuned?
Update:
Audio of the incident has been posted and has so far rated a “wow,” a “whoa,” and an “amazzzing.”
“I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte said. “The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here." https://t.co/S7NnlXlFkc
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 25, 2017
Listen to me get body slammed in Montana https://t.co/I8hAUsmuWw
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 25, 2017
Here is the audio of @Bencjacobs and Greg Gianforte. Wow. https://t.co/b1Hzrdiuxa https://t.co/Y5vnRGTCXI
— Justin Green (@JGreenDC) May 25, 2017
whoa. https://t.co/rvjT8g2EM5
— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) May 25, 2017
This recording is amazzzzing. https://t.co/7468z73Tq4
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2017
Holy cow. This is not okay. https://t.co/Mu79UFBmWK
— Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) May 25, 2017
I'm not going to pretend I'm a big fan of @Bencjacobs' work, but what happened to him is absolutely wrong. This is a disgrace.
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 25, 2017
oh my god. audio of the altercation between Ben Jacobs and Montana congressional candidate Gianforte https://t.co/4fPFcCr5cE
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) May 25, 2017
This is audio of Ben asking the same kind of question, and in the same way, that all of us ask lawmakers every single day. https://t.co/C8Emx7rE4X
— Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) May 25, 2017
Just checked in w @Bencjacobs, who is getting an x-ray (!). his parting words: "wait for my piece to go up, don't scoop me on this"
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) May 25, 2017
Update:
The Gianforte campaign has released a statement:
Gianforte's statement: pic.twitter.com/WVNdA1yZ8w
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 25, 2017
They're blaming @Bencjacobs here https://t.co/Rx0lgFTzyw
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 25, 2017
@kyledcheney That awkward moment when everyone has already heard the audio and your statement doesn't jibe with it at all.
— Andy McDonald (@iamandymcdonald) May 25, 2017
@kyledcheney Yeah. Non of that is supported by the audio
— Robert Rikard (@rgrikard) May 25, 2017
No need to rush over to Gianforte’s Wikipedia page to update it; someone’s already handled it.
Greg Gianforte's Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/mM1Lz7JD3p
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 25, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.