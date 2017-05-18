At this afternoon’s joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Donald Trump was asked if he’d ever asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down his investigation into Mike Flynn. Trump’s answer was pretty unequivocal:

Trump also said this regarding his decision to fire Comey:

OK … So, will this put the rumor mill to rest? Don’t bet on it.

