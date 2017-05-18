At this afternoon’s joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Donald Trump was asked if he’d ever asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down his investigation into Mike Flynn. Trump’s answer was pretty unequivocal:

POTUS denies ever having asked Comey to back off investigation into Flynn, as a source says Comey claims and wrote in contemporaneous memo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 18, 2017

Trump asked if he asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation: “No. “ — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 18, 2017

Trump with an emphatic "NO" when asked about the alleged Comey memo pic.twitter.com/0hyKFHsC9K — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) May 18, 2017

Trump also said this regarding his decision to fire Comey:

Trump says he thought firing Comey would be bipartisan. "Director Comey was very unpopular with most people…" — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2017

"Director Comey was very very unpopular with most people," Trump said. "I actually thought that would be a bipartisan decision." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 18, 2017

Pres. Trump: "Director Comey was very unpopular with most people." pic.twitter.com/qNFKAQPkqg — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) May 18, 2017

Trump: "Director Comey was very unpopular with most people, and they were saying terrible things about him.” pic.twitter.com/cPt65YwdTO — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 18, 2017

.@POTUS: "Director Comey was very unpopular with most people… I actually thought it would be a bipartisan decision." pic.twitter.com/uzwctSNogU — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 18, 2017

OK … So, will this put the rumor mill to rest? Don’t bet on it.

