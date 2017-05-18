From Comey’s own mouth:

On May 3, Comey testified that he'd *never* been "told to stop" an FBI investigation for political reasons:https://t.co/0hoB7Haqtt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

In his experience they have not been told to stop an FBI investigation for political reasons.

Guy Benson’s tweetstorm about Comey, the footage and the need for further testimony is brilliant:

…the original question was about orders from the AG or DOJ officials, but Comey's answer seems to cover the issue very broadly… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

…Comey allows that opinions are sometimes offered re whether to pursue a case, but attests he was never instructed to shut a probe down… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

This was the part that stuck out with us as well, that there may be opinions from others that a case isn’t worth pursuing but he testifies that he was never instructed to shut down a case for political reasons.

…perhaps Comey perceived Trump's 'hope you can let it go' cajoling about Flynn as an opinion, not an instruction… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

Exactly. Was it in passing? There is a big difference between an order and an opinion.

…maybe subsequent events (his firing) changed Comey's view of that interaction, but this answer throws a wrench into the narrative… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

His own words throw a wrench in it.

…and parsing that the Q was only about AG/DOJ feels really weaselly, in terms of wiggle room on that answer… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

…so once again: let's see these alleged memos (I expect they do exist), and let's hear new sworn testimony from Comey about them. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

You mean actually see the memo and ask questions BEFORE assuming Trump is guilty?! The media and the Left (same thing) will hardly like that.

@guypbenson with the DOJ or AG, stop making shit up — Jennifer Meyer (@JenniferMeyer6) May 18, 2017

@JenniferMeyer6 see my thread on the video…stop making shit up. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

Boom.

If Comey memo exists, Comey committed perjury. https://t.co/IFwWHBGFcQ — ETGP (@tterpstra14) May 18, 2017

Or maybe Comey didn't perceive Trump's cajoling over Flynn as a serious effort to shut down the probe. https://t.co/vRYPnVTUCf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

Didn’t sound like it from his May 3 testimony.

Q was about interference from Justice Department, not White House. Ask wrong/narrow question, get wrong answer maybe https://t.co/HUedKpGJfo — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) May 18, 2017

See the rest of my thread on this. Narrow question, broader-seeming answer/denial. Clarification necessary, esp in light of memo(s). https://t.co/zxz5a0UeKc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

People never read the whole thread. Psh.

@guypbenson Maybe he didn't think Trump wanted it stopped "for political reasons". — NICKinNOVA (@NICKinNOVA) May 18, 2017

I'd argue that a president asking that a probe into his political appointment be shut down would be inherently political. https://t.co/RUUBKxwFp7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

What else could it be?

There is no reason I see to conclude from his answer that he decided he was answering something other than DoJ/AG pressure. https://t.co/9jTZmv5vFr — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) May 18, 2017

That's not my conclusion either, but his answer sounded broader than just DOJ/AG to me. This is why I support more testimony ASAP. https://t.co/ve1kSbXuvC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2017

Agreed. It had a very broad message and sounded to us like it was all encompassing BUT like Benson said before, until we see the memo (if one exists) and hear testimony on it we really don’t know.

