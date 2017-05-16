Was this what ousted FBI Director James Comey intended all along?

Following the New York Times’ report that Trump told Comey to drop his investigation of Michael Flynn, House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz says he’s determined to see this memo for himself:

Here’s Chaffetz’s letter to the FBI, asking for everything related to communications between Comey and Trump by May 24.

