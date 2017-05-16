I'm no fan of Chaffetz, but point me to similar statements from Dems about the IRS or Hillary's server. https://t.co/QAfcN8r5Mu — BT (@back_ttys) May 16, 2017

Was this what ousted FBI Director James Comey intended all along?

Following the New York Times’ report that Trump told Comey to drop his investigation of Michael Flynn, House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz says he’s determined to see this memo for himself:

.@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 16, 2017

🚨Chaffetz to NBC:"If the memo exists, I need to see it and I need to see it right away. We are drafting the necessary paperwork to get [it]" pic.twitter.com/rF2g8qWm7v — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 16, 2017

More: "I do have the ability to unilaterally issue a subpoena if need be – hopefully if this memo exists they will turn it over voluntarily" — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 16, 2017

More: What about GOP agenda? "We better be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. The government is always full of crisis" — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 16, 2017

Well, there’s an understatement.

About damned time that Congress found its spine. https://t.co/GlkwZc6kEw — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) May 16, 2017

Stay tuned …

Update:

Here’s Chaffetz’s letter to the FBI, asking for everything related to communications between Comey and Trump by May 24.

NEW: Chaffetz letter to FBI asking for all memoranda, notes, summaries, recordings relating to communications btwn Comey/Trump by May 24th pic.twitter.com/HxNzis45Rs — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) May 17, 2017

Oversight Chair @jasoninthehouse tells me he's not requesting WH tapes, if they exist, but "I'm going to leave that door open." — Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr) May 17, 2017

