Oh ho! Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation: https://t.co/lnYddXhbXq — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 16, 2017

.@nytmike BOMBSHELL — Trump told Comey in Oval to back off Flynn probe, 1st evidence of interference >>>https://t.co/cIiHDTZE42 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) May 16, 2017

NEWS: Trump told Comey to stand down on Flynn investigation, 1st evidence Trump tried to influence Russia inquiry https://t.co/7nlT6gaY1G — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 16, 2017

Holy crap: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation.https://t.co/g4XB74yprv pic.twitter.com/kk6ewkzC3U — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) May 16, 2017

The White House has already responded:

WH: "This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.” https://t.co/t2o4Di1oj2 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 16, 2017

White House says NYT story "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey." — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) May 16, 2017

Here is the full statement issued by the White House on the NY Times story pic.twitter.com/Ky4xl7br3y — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 16, 2017

That's a doozy of a NYT story and I can imagine it's true, but you have absolutely got to be kidding me here, right? Is this a joke? pic.twitter.com/FgvQM31S8V — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 16, 2017

A friend of Comey's read parts of a memo to NYT reporter? That's the sourcing. Holy moly. Thanks for the honesty, but that's not journalism. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 16, 2017

Seriously, a friend read you a document? You couldn't wait a day until you convinced said friend to show you the document? — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 16, 2017

Again, I find the elements and claims of the story believable, so the Times should come back when they can give us something to go on. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 16, 2017

Yes, I understand the point of *Comey leaking this info to the Times.* My beef is with the NYT, which should have practiced journalism. https://t.co/nQF0pIsrs8 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 16, 2017

We will see the memo. It will all come out. But no one at the Times can confirm its existence! What are we doing here? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 16, 2017

I was thinking that our afternoon had been too quiet. Back to Defcon 1 everybody! https://t.co/ZgXxXiYk1I — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 16, 2017

Every day, 5:30-ish or so, bombshells going off until the end of time https://t.co/pQk7uhLUN8 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 16, 2017

Well, this will calm things down https://t.co/Oba8LTUWCr — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 16, 2017

At least things can't get any fuck https://t.co/4ObNjoJYA3 — Mat (@sunnyright) May 16, 2017

This is the closest we've come yet to an unambiguously impeachable offense. https://t.co/gHyVCyGds5 pic.twitter.com/Z92iq6mb3n — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 16, 2017

They said Comey always left a paper trial, particularly when he felt his integrity was being compromised. Here it is. This is really ugly. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 16, 2017

Comey was a known note taker..writing detailed memos. This may be the tip of a very detailed iceberg & could change the dynamic on the Hill — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 16, 2017

Comey may end up haunting Trump for a while yet. And remember, kids: It’s only Tuesday.

I mean, did this White House not think the squeaky clean career law enforcement guy wouldn’t keep notes? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 16, 2017

Remember, he thinks ten moves ahead. This was all part of his plan. https://t.co/42ckaBcU5c — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 16, 2017

Gotta see the memo. — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 16, 2017

As others have noted, Congress can find out if this story is true by subpoenaing the memo. It should. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 16, 2017

Could that be Comey’s goal?

@charlescwcooke They don't have it. Story says someone read parts of it to them. It's gotta be a Comey ploy to get Congress to subpoena it. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 16, 2017

So, it looks like the NYT doesn't have the actual memo(s). Were these leaks an effort to get congress to subpoena them? — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) May 16, 2017

@charlescwcooke @guypbenson I strongly suspect the whole point of this leak was to goad Congress into doing just that. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 16, 2017

Source confirms to @KenDilanianNBC the Comey memo and the line “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.” — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 16, 2017

BREAKING: Sources close to James Comey confirm existence of memo claiming President Trump asked Comey to close Michael Flynn investigation — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 16, 2017

@jaketapper More from @jaketapper source: Trump asked Sessions and Pence to leave before saying this https://t.co/ePgZGUmq0M https://t.co/otqDNoVn5F — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 16, 2017

