As Twitchy reported, the New York Times on Tuesday reported that President Donald Trump told then-FBI Director James Comey during a meeting regarding former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, “I hope you can let this go.”

As always, the information made its way into print through an anonymous source who “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” The New York Times said it has not seen the memo, and Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr has told reporters it’s the burden of the New York Times to produce it.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted that Comey had better hope there were no “tapes” of their conversation.

Add into the mix Monday night’s bombshell report about Trump sharing classified information with the Russians, and you have three things everyone would like to see.

Do “tapes” even exist? An audio recording would be a great way to corroborate whatever’s written in the memo.

It’s ON: Comey reportedly would love to have the tapes of his meeting with Trump.

By the way, Sen. Burr has said there are notes from the president’s meeting with the Russians if not a transcript.

