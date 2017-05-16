As Twitchy reported, the New York Times on Tuesday reported that President Donald Trump told then-FBI Director James Comey during a meeting regarding former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, “I hope you can let this go.”

As always, the information made its way into print through an anonymous source who “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” The New York Times said it has not seen the memo, and Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr has told reporters it’s the burden of the New York Times to produce it.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted that Comey had better hope there were no “tapes” of their conversation.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Add into the mix Monday night’s bombshell report about Trump sharing classified information with the Russians, and you have three things everyone would like to see.

There are now 3 things Congress will want to clear all this up:

-tapes, if they exist

-transcripts or notes of Lavrov meeting

-Comey memo — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) May 16, 2017

Newspapers don't have subpoena power. Senator Burr's committee certainly does. He can get that memo and others like it very easily. — Vikas Bajaj (@vikasbajaj) May 16, 2017

@Sam_Frizell @SenatorBurr Senator Burr, act for the good of the country. Get the memo, see if POTUS has "tapes." (doubtful) Do something. — Alison Power (@AlisonPower9) May 16, 2017

Do “tapes” even exist? An audio recording would be a great way to corroborate whatever’s written in the memo.

If Trump has those "tapes," now might be the time to produce them. Otherwise, "memo." — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) May 16, 2017

Mr. President, if you dispute the Comey memo, just release the tapes of your conversations you said you recorded. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 16, 2017

Republicans in Congress need to subpoena this memo and investigate this thoroughly. If it's true, Trump needs to be impeached. https://t.co/2kK5lktL6n — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 16, 2017

If Trump has tapes, it's now his turn at the poker table. If not, someone just called his bluff. https://t.co/12TicyVkSN — jg (@JustinGlawe) May 16, 2017

The president has shot himself on the foot, we want the tapes, and comey's memo. — toni (@tboy49ja) May 16, 2017

I forget – does memo beat tapes? Or is it scissors? #Comey — Armen Changelian (@ArmenChangelian) May 16, 2017

As the old saying goes, don't bring "tapes" to a memo fight. — Josh Christie (@jchristie) May 16, 2017

I'll see your tapes and raise you a memo. I bet Comey is the better poker player. — A#ResistanceDog🇺🇸 (@elynn_prehn) May 16, 2017

I see your "tapes" and raise you a memo/paper trail https://t.co/D8K9l4Sesb — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) May 16, 2017

RELEASE THE TAPES! Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation: https://t.co/ic0Q52o0QC pic.twitter.com/kZVaK9irhd — Jason Kirby (@jason_kirby) May 16, 2017

As others have noted, Congress can find out if this story is true by subpoenaing the memo. It should. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 16, 2017

@charlescwcooke @guypbenson I strongly suspect the whole point of this leak was to goad Congress into doing just that. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 16, 2017

@JonahNRO @charlescwcooke @guypbenson Subpoena "any and all recording devices that may exist in the Oval Office or the executive offices of the President." @AndrewCMcCarthy — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) May 16, 2017

It’s ON: Comey reportedly would love to have the tapes of his meeting with Trump.

Jake Tapper now reporting, via a source close to Comey, that Comey wrote "a great many memos" and "he would love to have" alleged "tapes" — Alan Yuhas (@AlanYuhas) May 16, 2017

The Comey memo leak is a trial balloon to see if Trump has tapes of conversations. Don't take the bait.#TheFive #Gutfeld @ScottAdamsSays — Iceberg (@TuringTruth) May 16, 2017

@BretBaier @POTUS No memo SEEN? My guess is this is a ploy to see if there are indeed tapes. Sounds like a trap. Press hates DJT. If not they give off they do — Rebecca Sheets (@rjsheets769) May 16, 2017

Trump can't bully Comey, and he's about to learn the hard way about calling him a "showboat" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 16, 2017

@KatiePavlich It is clear that comey set this all up. My question is why was this not reported to the oversight committee? Sounds like the coup begins — Sean Halliburton (@HalliburtonSD) May 16, 2017

@KatiePavlich If this actually happened why didn't Comey take it to AG? Obstruction of justice would be kind of a big deal — Gary Carlo (@GaryACarlo) May 16, 2017

a text from a Hill Republican: "how can this go on for another 3+ years" — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 16, 2017

By the way, Sen. Burr has said there are notes from the president’s meeting with the Russians if not a transcript.

Sen. BURR: We don't know if there's a transcript but somebody made notes — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 16, 2017

So at the very least, there is some record of the Trump/Lavrov/Kislyak meeting other than the participants' recollections https://t.co/TcSYHcHyio — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 16, 2017

* * *

Related: