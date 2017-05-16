Today’s bombshell report on President Trump comes via the New York Times and alleges that Trump asked James Comey during a private meeting to drop his investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

That meeting took place last February, and Congress would like to see Comey’s memo documenting the meeting. The New York Times hasn’t seen it, and Rep. Jason Chaffetz reportedly has his subpoena pen ready.

Some are asking, though, why Comey didn’t report this alleged obstruction of justice at the time, and instead sat on the information until after he’d been fired.

.@SenatorRisch: "If somebody came to me and asked me to squelch an investigation, I'd have been screaming bloody murder about it." #thestory pic.twitter.com/5a5bfg0MA9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 16, 2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) re: @nytimes report. "If this happened the FBI director should have done something about it or quit." — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) May 16, 2017

This is a question Comey would clearly have to address in any hearing >> https://t.co/GiFsErKWcW — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) May 16, 2017

This is true. But he didn’t. Water under the bridge. What matters now is whether Trump did it or not. https://t.co/P1icdYAJGN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 16, 2017

Official right-wing spin. Comey's fault for not saying @realDonaldTrump tried to obstruct justice. Pay no attention to man behind curtain https://t.co/bpzfoPdlVG — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 16, 2017

Laura Ingraham accused Comey of payback:

Comey writes memos after mtg claiming Trump wanted Flynn invest shut down –yet he doesn't tell AG or Dep AG, but keeps ace up sleeve? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 16, 2017

Did Comey as FBI Dir immed walk out of his mtg with Trump after he allegedly asked invest to be ended? If not, why not? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 16, 2017

Comey's withholding such key information from AG or Dep AG is deeply disturbing. Petulant payback time. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 16, 2017

CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that a source close to Comey suggests Comey had thought he’d pushed back on the request significantly and thus let it drop. No big deal, right? Except for the fact that a memo from that meeting has shifted impeachment talk into high gear.

Source close to Comey on why he didn't report to Congress about that convo w/Trump in which he asked him to stop the Flynn investigation:

1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 16, 2017

“Because it wasn’t a very successful effort and he thought he’d pushed back on it. ..

2/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 16, 2017

"He was very sensitive to how difficult this was going to be to work with this president; he also thought he could do it.”

3/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 16, 2017

@jaketapper Not the rationale I was expecting. Was expecting the explanation to be that there was an ongoing investigation — Marco Argentieri (@marco_argent) May 16, 2017

@jaketapper Awwww, did it make Mr. Integrity "mildly nauseous"? Nope, nope. nope. FBI's head not reporting attempted crime is reprehensible. Again. — Towanda (@ProfTowanda) May 16, 2017

@jaketapper So Comey thought it wasn't anything to worry about, but now he does? Now that he was fired? got it — Jaqui (@jaqui4) May 16, 2017

@jaketapper Comey wisely demurred while offering Trump more rope to hang himself with. — Jesper Weigner (@jespernweigner) May 16, 2017

The source’s explanation doesn’t really clear up much, and it’s strange in a couple of ways. First, it suggests Comey either didn’t perceive any attempt at obstruction of justice or did and just let it slide. Second, all of this is coming from a source close to Comey; even the memo itself was read, in part, to a New York Times reporter who never saw it.

A very important thing to note: Trump asked the VP and AG to leave the room before asking Comey to shut down the Flynn investigation. — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) May 16, 2017

It certainly seems suspicious that Trump and Comey were the only two people in the room when the request was made; however, the explanation given to Tapper also requires this unnamed source to know an awful lot about Comey’s thoughts on the subject.

Jason Miller on CNN: "little bit weird and vindictive on Comey's part that he had a little diary that he could play gotcha with" — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 16, 2017

If Trump hadn't fired Comey, would this never have come to light? Was Comey going to keep this memo in his back pocket? https://t.co/xGxpvjSwZu — Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 17, 2017

Old and busted: Comey is an untrustworthy snake who undermined an election. New hotness: Comey is a trustworthy gent who never lies! — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) May 16, 2017

So, we're supposed to trust the ousted FBI director w/ an axe to grind who couldn't decide whether Hillary did anything wrong? — Bre Payton (@Bre_payton) May 16, 2017

This plot is a mess. Need major rewrite. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 16, 2017

