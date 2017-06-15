They just don’t get it, do they?

Not only did Alexandria not prompt GOP to rethink guns, it emboldened some in the party on loosening gun laws >https://t.co/1KX6vbViVL — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) June 15, 2017

For a long time we thought this absurd ignorance around the second amendment and gun ownership was just an act so they could bitch and moan about Republicans … but man, they really don’t get it.

Katie gets it.

Weird. After being sitting ducks, Republicans don't want to be defenseless or render the citizens they represent defenseless either. https://t.co/rt6gIRXrLe — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 15, 2017

It really just illustrates the difference in how both sides approach situations; the Left wants the law (government) to protect them while the Right knows no one can defend them better than themselves.

Founding Fathers knew this.

Freedom isn’t easy and it isn’t sitting back and hoping the government will keep you from getting hurt.

It's amazing what being shot at will do for your views on self defense. — Red West (@RedWest1) June 15, 2017

Keep calm and carry.

I can't wait to get the baseball bat attachment for my ar. Never be defenseless again at the plate. (Too soon?) — Alex Struckmeyer (@struckalex) June 15, 2017

Ahem, we’re waiting for the chainsaw attachment, thank you very much.

Democrats want #guncontrol because they can't control themselves with guns. — USAgenda22 (@USAgenda22) June 15, 2017

They keep leaving that part out, that the gunman was a DEMOCRAT. Shaun King said we should ban white men … maybe we should just ban Democrats?

If nothing else it would be hilarious watching them shriek if we did ban them.

Heh.

