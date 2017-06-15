Thinking Chuck Todd picked the WRONG TIME to lecture the right against pushing a toxic political culture, especially since the media and the Left have made poisoning this country a priority since Trump took office.

Who the Hell does he think he is?

Hope most folks realize we have a toxic political culture and that attempting to exploit today for political gain will only poison us more — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 14, 2017

Sorry, the editor of this piece is STILL angry about what happened and this smug, know-it-all response from the media is just in-freakin-furiating.

Hope most folks realize that if the gunman had been some evil white Conservative, ol’ Chucky here would be among the first to screech about how horrible the GOP is and find a way to tie it to Trump.

So spare us.

If it was dem that were victims you would be calling for trumps head you are proud to be part of the resistance you have blood on your hands — rod (@crhstables) June 14, 2017

Yup.

He was a leftist. The left advocates violence in response to R politics. Media acquiesce. Own it. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 14, 2017

Can’t help but notice the Left suddenly wants to hug it out and pretend they didn’t in some way influence this crazy man.

Truth hurts guys.

A simple apology for stirring the pot to begin with would do better. Media has blood on its hands now 😤 — Don Knight (@dknight716) June 15, 2017

OMG RIGHT?! How about, “Wow folks, this has gotten away from us. Sorry for feeding our audience hate and poison 24/7, let’s see about making this right.”

Dude. Get a mirror. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) June 15, 2017

We’re not holding our breath.

