If you follow the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier), like us you were waiting for the unhinged Left to get even more unhinged after the Alexandria shooting.

Not that they were all that concerned that Republicans were being shot at (some justified it even), but they didn’t want their rhetoric and crap behavior over the past six months to be blamed. Priorities, right?

Spicier knew exactly how to bring the cockroaches into the light:

Fake concern is still is fake.

Oh yeah, the Left was thrilled to blame Trump for the actions of a crazy Bernie Sanders supporter. Because hey, that’s what they do now.

Rained on your parade? Freakin’ Trump!

Shoes untied? Dammit Trump!

Kristina should probably look for that little blue check before she calls anything a WH response.

Nope.

EL OH EL.

Not a chance at all. Yeah, this was the other piece they were pushing yesterday, that Republicans will magically start blaming guns and not the gunman now that a Republican has been shot?

Even Ronald Reagan never called for gun control.

Shame on you for calling out our behavior. Yup.

Because he’s a parody? Just spitballin’ here.

See? BUT TRUUUUUUUUUMP.

Nope.

Surprised it’s not “Translate from Russian”.

It’s also called being a parody. Derp.

*snort*

Who’s the fool?

They really think Spicer would say this … that’s what’s either the most hilarious or the saddest part of covering this account.

IT’S NOT SPICER.

Cripes.

Who’s the embarrassment?

Tip your waitress.

