If you follow the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier), like us you were waiting for the unhinged Left to get even more unhinged after the Alexandria shooting.

Not that they were all that concerned that Republicans were being shot at (some justified it even), but they didn’t want their rhetoric and crap behavior over the past six months to be blamed. Priorities, right?

Spicier knew exactly how to bring the cockroaches into the light:

Wonder if we'll hear anything about Democrats' dangerous rhetoric contributing to Rep Scalise's shooting Magic 8 ball: Highly doubtful — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

Like you give a crap. Hillary campaign paid people to be violent at rallies pic.twitter.com/5fzOxUr8GD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

Fake concern is still is fake.

Oh yeah, the Left was thrilled to blame Trump for the actions of a crazy Bernie Sanders supporter. Because hey, that’s what they do now.

Rained on your parade? Freakin’ Trump!

Shoes untied? Dammit Trump!

Kristina should probably look for that little blue check before she calls anything a WH response.

Nope.

EL OH EL.

Wonder if you'll figure it out:

Not A Chance pic.twitter.com/CKQbDdRZ5Y — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

Not a chance at all. Yeah, this was the other piece they were pushing yesterday, that Republicans will magically start blaming guns and not the gunman now that a Republican has been shot?

Even Ronald Reagan never called for gun control.

Updated Score

Spicier: 3,047

Resistance: 0 pic.twitter.com/1Mvt9Cu6WF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

Shame on you for calling out our behavior. Yup.

Don't hear anything about it not being true though pic.twitter.com/b4v5V9j73y — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

Because he’s a parody? Just spitballin’ here.

Sorry, liberals. You weren't able to blow up the WH or assassinate or behead the President, but looks like you got a GOP Rep shot. Congrats? — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

Yes, GOP Rep was targeted because of Trump. Please don't reproduce pic.twitter.com/3a4q7bDpuE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

See? BUT TRUUUUUUUUUMP.

Nope.

Surprised it’s not “Translate from Russian”.

No, it's a part of the "Make Fun of Liberal Conspiracy Theorists" plan pic.twitter.com/NcUqE16KdT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

It’s also called being a parody. Derp.

What position? I'm upright and on the couch pic.twitter.com/q5aNoPJaGP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

*snort*

Who’s the fool?

In light of recent events, all House GOP members will be required to take Greg Gianforte's Self Defense Course — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

You sure? I can probably get you a coupon pic.twitter.com/f8YX3m87Sc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

They really think Spicer would say this … that’s what’s either the most hilarious or the saddest part of covering this account.

IT’S NOT SPICER.

Cripes.

You're right! I definitely should've thrown some olde English in there. Next time pic.twitter.com/7yqp9kgwji — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 15, 2017

Who’s the embarrassment?

Stick around. The joke gets even better pic.twitter.com/EKYzfikHvR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 15, 2017

Tip your waitress.

