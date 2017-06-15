Ugh. Someone get Sally Kohn a tissue, she seems upset.

Progressive writes against hate on right AND left. Right hatefully attacks her for daring to suggest the right is ever hateful. So there — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 15, 2017

Oh no, you mean you wrote a whole facebook post on hate and we didn’t all sit around singing kumbaya, thanking you for helping us see the light?

Poor thing.

Apparently selling her own base this BS wasn’t enough for Sally because she seems genuinely butthurt that it fell flat with the right.

Here’s what she wrote:

If I just pretend communists and Marxist terrorists weren't a big deal historically, the left is pure and flawless pic.twitter.com/pdBMx0WXq0 — Woko Haram (@Wokieleaksalt) June 15, 2017

First paragraph wasn’t bad … but then the real Sally came out. “I do happen to believe that conservatives are more hateful,” says the hateful progressive writing about hate on a day when one of her fellow progressives gunned down five people.

But tell us more about how Conservatives are more ‘hateful.’

What a load of horseshit — Ree Fungorio (@ReeFungorio) June 15, 2017

Wouldn’t surprise us if this was actually the writeup that accompanies her piece if Reddit covered it.

Progressives write hate about the left? Where? — Adam Strange (@Till_Daddy) June 15, 2017

Heh.

Yea keep telling everyone the right is hateful, while it's leftists who are stabbing people on trains and shooting congressmen. Dude 😂 — Proud of Your Boy (@ProudBoys_CT) June 15, 2017

That’s the kicker. Progressives like Sally keep telling us how hateful and mean the Right is, but it’s people on the Left who are literally hurting others in the name of politics. And PLEASE spare us the whole, “we don’t know why the gunman did it” nonsense. Yes, we do.

And so does Sally.

So there.

