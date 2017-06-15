Since the shooting in Alexandria yesterday, the Left has been VERY VERY busy finding ways to pretend they had nothing to do with the Leftist gunman who fired on innocent Republicans practicing baseball. From blaming Trump, to implying the Right brought it on themselves, they’ve been contorting quite impressively to avoid the truth about their message.

James Woods was having none of it:

“Argue with people, get in their face.” "If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun." – Barack Hussein Obama #AlexandriaShooting — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 15, 2017

Funny how Lefties love to quote Obama but never pull these sorts of quotes. And they really hate it when people on the Right remind them that elections have consequences and if they don’t like it they should win an election.

C’mon, we’re just quoting their king.

He did say that and yet no one in the media scoffed at it. Not surprised. #Obama #AlexandriaShooting 🙁 — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) June 15, 2017

Sorta like when Obama made the joke about the Special Olympics? Can you IMAGINE the shiznit fit if Trump said something like that? They think he MIGHT have mocked a journo with a disability and they are still freaking out all over him for that …

But not Obama who LITERALLY made fun of people with developmental disabilities.

Obama = Worst President in my lifetime and I was born during Truman. — DeniseVB (@blogho) June 15, 2017

Wow, that’s bad. Heh.

And still no PUBLIC statement from the Former "President". #Disgraceful — PissedWhiteDude (@PissedWhiteDude) June 15, 2017

Oh yeah, we haven’t checked yet … any word from Obama? It took Hillary’s team of hundreds of writers nearly a full day to come up with her tripe.

I remember him saying this & thinking how utterly irresponsible to put that out to incite ppl. Then we have Hillary screeching to resist. — JoyP (@JoyLinPark) June 15, 2017

Not to mention Loretta Lynch calling for blood in the streets.

But tell us more about how hateful and violent the Right is …

