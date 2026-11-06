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A Meme Is Born: Democrats Proudly Declare the Upcoming 120th Congress to Be the Gayest Ever

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 06, 2026 6:45 AM
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A Meme Is Born: Democrats Proudly Declare the Upcoming 120th Congress to Be the Gayest Ever
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Democrats deceptively ran during the midterms on ‘affordability,’ lowering gas prices, and ending the war in Iran. Now that they’ve scored a huge electoral win over Republicans, Democrats are now touting what’s really important to them: Impeaching President Donald Trump, investigating everyone in his orbit, abolishing ICE, reinstating DEI, and celebrating and elevating LGBTQ+.

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That last one is super-important. That's why Democrats want everyone to know that the upcoming 120th Congress will be the gayest yet! (READ)

Going both ways is part of what makes the upcoming Congress the gayest yet.

Posters say it feels like record time for Democrats shifting from what they ran on to pushing what they really believe.

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Americans want straight talk on the issues, but Democrats insist on focusing on their cultural agenda — so gay it is!

Commenters remember what happened the last time Democrats went over the rainbow for LGBTQ during President Joe Biden’s time in the Oval Office.

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RIP Lady G.

Posters say Democrats have unintentionally gifted them a new meme. Calling something ‘gay’ is slang for it being stupid or lame.

And done. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | DONALD TRUMP | LGBTQ+ | CONGRESS

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