A Meme Is Born: Democrats Proudly Declare the Upcoming 120th Congress to Be the Gayest Ever

Democrats deceptively ran during the midterms on ‘affordability,’ lowering gas prices, and ending the war in Iran. Now that they’ve scored a huge electoral win over Republicans, Democrats are now touting what’s really important to them: Impeaching President Donald Trump, investigating everyone in his orbit, abolishing ICE, reinstating DEI, and celebrating and elevating LGBTQ+.

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That last one is super-important. That's why Democrats want everyone to know that the upcoming 120th Congress will be the gayest yet! (READ)

The American people have made their voices heard. The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of) Let's get to work 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/gxgh5eHGmB — Congressional Equality Caucus (@EqualityCaucus) November 5, 2026

I thought this was a right wing meme for a second — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) November 5, 2026

I guess we don’t even have to meme anymore, everything they do is a meme — BBQ enthusiast (@mastashredda) November 5, 2026

A meme that works either way is a rare thing. — FoeHammer (@LonnyBloss) November 5, 2026

Going both ways is part of what makes the upcoming Congress the gayest yet.

Posters say it feels like record time for Democrats shifting from what they ran on to pushing what they really believe.

Yes, THAT'S what the midterm message was all about.



Who cares about affordability, ending corruption and waste, lowering cost of housing, and not getting into more wars. — BigCityBigfoot (@bigcitybigfoot) November 6, 2026

Surely, after such a massive victory, the Democrats will focus on the major issues that everyday Americans came out in droves for them to fix.



The Democrats: — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 5, 2026

All I’ve heard is DEI, ABORTION and revenge. Nothing else. — Armyndy (@Armybratme) November 5, 2026

What about making sure Americans can afford food, gas, utilities, basic living?



OOH BUT DON'T WORRY CONGRESS WILL BE THE GAYEST EVER. — Lily* (@300mirrors) November 6, 2026

Americans want straight talk on the issues, but Democrats insist on focusing on their cultural agenda — so gay it is!

Commenters remember what happened the last time Democrats went over the rainbow for LGBTQ during President Joe Biden’s time in the Oval Office.

These your new staffers? pic.twitter.com/XwIxO0zn3H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2026

i honestly forgot this stuff happened and i wish i could have forgotten it for good but you just reminded me. — Kjersti 🇺🇸 (@MN_Scandi) November 5, 2026

So should we expect to see more mentally ill gays having sex in the halls of Congress as yall are working on “affordability” or? pic.twitter.com/MW90VQ0Prj — Alecia (@AleciaVaught17) November 5, 2026gvvggv

You lost Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/YaOuHEvyf9 — Zachary Sisson (@ZacharySisson3) November 5, 2026

Perhaps they can dedicate a closet to the memory of Lindsay — Fragmented Figment (@FraggedFigment) November 5, 2026

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RIP Lady G.

Posters say Democrats have unintentionally gifted them a new meme. Calling something ‘gay’ is slang for it being stupid or lame.

Absolutely legendary response meme for the next two years was just born. pic.twitter.com/ctgxu1fcuI — Sol Goodman (@claudech0de) November 5, 2026

Bookmark and screenshot this post, because you will have a dozen opportunities every day to post it with the stuff they've openly said they're going to be doing. — Raymond von Richter 🇺🇸 (@RayVonRichter) November 6, 2026

And done.

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