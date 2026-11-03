New Breed of Voter? Dem. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Restores Deceased Dog’s Voting Rights

The Democrat Party’s refusal to shore up our elections is doggone crazy. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is one of those Democrats who doesn’t want to vet voters. But she has no problem letting those who’ve visited a vet cast ballots. That's because she recently restored the voting rights of a deceased dog in her state. Yes, a dog.

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The late pet wasn't a feline, but was a felon. (WATCH)

Virginia recently restored voting rights to tens of thousands of people with felony convictions, including Biscuit Rigsby, a dog who died five years ago.



You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/OIVvEAnBjS — Matt Buckley (@MattBuckleyX) November 2, 2026

Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger “restored” the voting rights of convicted felon Biscuit Rigsby.



Who is dead…and a dog. Which makes sense, as dead people, animals and felons are some of-the most loyal democrat voters. pic.twitter.com/KNEzcuDP8w — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 31, 2026

Voting Democrat? That doesn’t sound like man’s best friend!

Posters say this political pooch is the latest reason why we need election security and mandatory Voter ID.

Spanberger's office restored voting rights to a dead dog named Biscuit. And they still can't figure out why people want voter ID. — James 🇺🇸 (@JamesCallsIt) November 2, 2026

A dead dog got a restoration of rights certificate. If the paperwork is this sloppy, every voter roll in Virginia deserves a hard audit. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) November 2, 2026

A dead dog got his voting rights restored?! And they keep telling us the voter rolls are fine… — BigFamiliesBrightFuture (@BigFamiliesBF) November 2, 2026

Dogs should roll over, not be all over our voting rolls.

Still, commenters had some fun with the idea of canine constituents.

When Bisquit’s owner told her to fetch the keys, she really fetched the keys!

Is letting Bisquit and other deceased pets vote such a bad idea? Some commenters are jokingly demanding it.

Voter suppression. Let the ghost of Biscuit vote. — Zenn Carmichael (@ZenCarmichael) November 2, 2026

Biscuit deserves to vote posthumously for democrats as much as any deceased American! — Hikenomics (@allabouttheUV) November 2, 2026

Hell! Might as well let deceased dogs vote in VA! They let deceased people vote! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤬



Democrats cheating in elections is as sure as death and taxes! — VolStateVet (@VolStateVet) November 2, 2026

Bisquit was a good girl. Even in death, we can’t imagine her voting Democrat.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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