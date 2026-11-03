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New Breed of Voter? Dem. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Restores Deceased Dog’s Voting Rights

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 03, 2026 5:10 AM
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New Breed of Voter? Dem. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Restores Deceased Dog’s Voting Rights
Sam J. - Twitchy

The Democrat Party’s refusal to shore up our elections is doggone crazy. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is one of those Democrats who doesn’t want to vet voters. But she has no problem letting those who’ve visited a vet cast ballots. That's because she recently restored the voting rights of a deceased dog in her state. Yes, a dog. 

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The late pet wasn't a feline, but was a felon. (WATCH)

Voting Democrat? That doesn’t sound like man’s best friend!

Posters say this political pooch is the latest reason why we need election security and mandatory Voter ID.

Dogs should roll over, not be all over our voting rolls.

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Still, commenters had some fun with the idea of canine constituents.

When Bisquit’s owner told her to fetch the keys, she really fetched the keys!

Is letting Bisquit and other deceased pets vote such a bad idea? Some commenters are jokingly demanding it.

Bisquit was a good girl. Even in death, we can’t imagine her voting Democrat.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | VIRGINIA | VOTER ID | ELECTION INTEGRITY

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