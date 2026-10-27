WaPo Analysis: Trump and His Allies Are Casting Doubt on Election Legitimacy

The Washington Post has decided to drop its strict policy of unbiased journalism to bring us what its calling an analysis. According to the bright minds at The Washington Post, President Donald Trump and his allies are sowing doubt about the midterm elections, alleging fraud and noncitizen voting, and right-wing influencers are amplifying these claims.

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Alleging noncitizen voting? Maybe Trump got that idea from the Justice Department. Just last month, a federal grand jury indicted 10 foreign nationals in Minnesota for illegally voting in 2022, 2024, and this year's primary. Just last week, nine Pennsylvania residents were charged separately with illegally voting, despite knowing that they were not U.S. citizens. And as we reported yesterday, the Justice Department announced charges involving 48 illegal aliens in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes.

President Trump and his allies are casting doubt on election legitimacy, alleging fraud and noncitizen voting, according to a Post analysis. Right-wing influencers are amplifying these claims. https://t.co/Gb9ythAQdV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 27, 2026

Laura Meckler, Chris Hacker, and Patrick Marley report:

Nearly 600 high-profile, right-wing social media accounts, podcasts and other online media have published more than 7,000 statements questioning the election’s integrity so far this year, a Washington Post analysis found. That messaging has, in particular, pushed overstated claims that noncitizens are on voter rolls and that mail-in ballots enable widespread fraud — themes that are twice as prevalent as they were during the 2024 election cycle, The Post’s analysis found. Voting by noncitizens is rare, as is fraud involving mail ballots. Most cases involve small numbers of votes, not the large number that would be needed to change election outcomes. And those few perpetrators typically face criminal charges.

So most cases involve small numbers of votes that wouldn't change election outcomes. In other words, noncitizens are voting, but not in enough numbers that we should concern ourselves with securing our elections to ensure that zero noncitizens vote. And those few perpetrators who are caught typically face criminal charges. That doesn't undo their ballots, though, does it?

They also report that "assertions that voting machines rigged elections have fallen apart in court." But Dolly Parton's sister just swore that the electronic voting machines in Tennessee swapped her vote to the Republican candidate three times. It must be the work of Elon Musk's space lasers. "To think people like Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them," said the lovely Stella Parton.

@washingtonpost Holy hell you’re a bunch of fucking left wing activists. We just learned FROM CA officials they’ve ZERO ways of determining if illegals are voting. So fuck all of the way off. — Alt-Middle (@MiddleAlt38607) October 27, 2026

Not only that … California says that ballots from noncitizens who vote anyway will still count.

Stunning admission by California during yesterday’s Ninth Circuit hearing. California admitted they do nothing to check the citizenship status of voters and will count the illegal ballots of noncitizens who vote. This is why we’re seeking an emergency order. We cannot allow California to dilute legal votes in the upcoming election. Judge: You agree that if a non-citizen votes and we don’t stop it now, that vote will be counted, correct? California: That’s absolutely correct. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 26, 2026

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The post continues:

… California to dilute legal votes in the upcoming election. Judge: You agree that if a non-citizen votes and we don’t stop it now, that vote will be counted, correct? California: That’s absolutely correct.

@washingtonpost California refuses to show the voter rolls so they can be checked for citizenship. They protect tens of millions of illegals So yea it’s a concern — GenXer (@Texas68Landon) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost In a country filled with illegal aliens, 44 states use attestation as “proof” of citizenship. This is simply ridiculous. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost They are not casting doubt; they are highlighting the FACT that noncitizens are voting. There is NO DOUBT about it! 🤡 — julie (@Omnidwell) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost The Washington Post is minimizing significant evidence of noncitizens voting in federal elections, casting doubt on election legitimacy. Because the Washington Post carries water for the Democratic Party. — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@CifJamestown) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost No doubt illegals are voting and our elections are corrupt. California just admitted they do nothing to check on the status of voters. The only question is how much democrat fraud is taking place. — Jim Collins (@JimCollinsJr) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost You act like we didn't watch the CA hearing. You're stupid. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost Maximum laziness from low IQ journalists on display here — Oddball (@bishara_ma59971) October 27, 2026

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@washingtonpost Are non-citizens voting in our elections? YES or NO — Aim True (@Ridgesniper) October 27, 2026

Yes, but it's a good thing.

@washingtonpost 19 states give drivers licenses to illegal aliens. 15 states have automatic voter registration with a new or renewed drivers license. Each state had to change their laws and procedures for this to happen. Why do you suppose they did this? — VelcroSneakers (@VelcroSneakers) October 27, 2026

@washingtonpost Sounds like you’re amplifying these claims — WTP (@whatsthepremise) October 27, 2026

We guess the Senate should have passed the SAVE Act, and a judge shouldn't have blocked Trump's executive orders ensuring election integrity by, for example, adding barcodes to make mail-in votes traceable. Everything Trump has done to ensure election integrity has been blocked by Congress or an activist judge.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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