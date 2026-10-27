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WaPo Analysis: Trump and His Allies Are Casting Doubt on Election Legitimacy

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 11:00 PM
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WaPo Analysis: Trump and His Allies Are Casting Doubt on Election Legitimacy
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The Washington Post has decided to drop its strict policy of unbiased journalism to bring us what its calling an analysis. According to the bright minds at The Washington Post, President Donald Trump and his allies are sowing doubt about the midterm elections, alleging fraud and noncitizen voting, and right-wing influencers are amplifying these claims.

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Alleging noncitizen voting? Maybe Trump got that idea from the Justice Department. Just last month, a federal grand jury indicted 10 foreign nationals in Minnesota for illegally voting in 2022, 2024, and this year's primary. Just last week, nine Pennsylvania residents were charged separately with illegally voting, despite knowing that they were not U.S. citizens. And as we reported yesterday, the Justice Department announced charges involving 48 illegal aliens in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes.

Laura Meckler, Chris Hacker, and Patrick Marley report:

Nearly 600 high-profile, right-wing social media accounts, podcasts and other online media have published more than 7,000 statements questioning the election’s integrity so far this year, a Washington Post analysis found. That messaging has, in particular, pushed overstated claims that noncitizens are on voter rolls and that mail-in ballots enable widespread fraud — themes that are twice as prevalent as they were during the 2024 election cycle, The Post’s analysis found.

Voting by noncitizens is rare, as is fraud involving mail ballots. Most cases involve small numbers of votes, not the large number that would be needed to change election outcomes. And those few perpetrators typically face criminal charges.

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So most cases involve small numbers of votes that wouldn't change election outcomes. In other words, noncitizens are voting, but not in enough numbers that we should concern ourselves with securing our elections to ensure that zero noncitizens vote. And those few perpetrators who are caught typically face criminal charges. That doesn't undo their ballots, though, does it?

They also report that "assertions that voting machines rigged elections have fallen apart in court." But Dolly Parton's sister just swore that the electronic voting machines in Tennessee swapped her vote to the Republican candidate three times. It must be the work of Elon Musk's space lasers. "To think people like Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them," said the lovely Stella Parton. 

Not only that … California says that ballots from noncitizens who vote anyway will still count.

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The post continues:

… California to dilute legal votes in the upcoming election. Judge: You agree that if a non-citizen votes and we don’t stop it now, that vote will be counted, correct? California: That’s absolutely correct.

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Yes, but it's a good thing.

We guess the Senate should have passed the SAVE Act, and a judge shouldn't have blocked Trump's executive orders ensuring election integrity by, for example, adding barcodes to make mail-in votes traceable. Everything Trump has done to ensure election integrity has been blocked by Congress or an activist judge.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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