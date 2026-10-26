Don't Look Now, but the DOJ Just Charged Dozens MORE With Doing the Thing Dems Say Never Happens

Just two days ago we had a story about the Justice Department announcing that the thing Democrats insist never happens (or is extremely rare) happened again, and in Pennsylvania this time:

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🗳️ PENNSYLVANIA: Nine non-citizens have been charged separately with illegally voting, despite knowing that they were not U.S. citizens. @MDPAnews @USAO_EDPA @HSI_HQ 🔗: https://t.co/9AUUdwglHt https://t.co/q5GRIEUDXX — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 23, 2026

And yet, the Democrats just keep on opposing voter ID, and everybody knows why.

Right on cue, the Justice Department has charged dozens more for doing the same thing:

🗳️🚨 Today, the Justice Department announced charges involving 48 ALIENS in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes. The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections and false claims of U.S. citizenship to register to vote or to vote. Read more about EACH election crime case here: https://t.co/QA2tUE8hDc — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 26, 2026

"The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections and false claims of U.S. citizenship to register to vote or to vote."

SCOOP: The Justice Department just charged 48 foreigners with illegally voting in American elections and registering to cast ballots, @realDailyWire is first to report. The accused are located in Nevada, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, and New York. All but one of the accused are lawful permanent residents. A single illegal immigrant was among those charged, according to a list provided by the Justice Department. Cuban national Alfredo Santiesteban, 73, allegedly cast a ballot in the 2024 general election. https://t.co/4hIKx12rme. — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) October 26, 2026

That thing that never happens happened again... dozens of times.

Again and again and again — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 26, 2026

We keep being told "but it wasn't enough to affect the outcomes" even though we keep hearing about higher numbers of illegal voters.

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Wherever DOJ looks they find illegal aliens voting. Why would anyone assume we have fair elections? — KK in LV (@KKinLV) October 26, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire BuT NoT WiDeSpReAd — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) October 26, 2026

The Left will keep repeating that, and much of the media will provide an assist.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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