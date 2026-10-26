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Don't Look Now, but the DOJ Just Charged Dozens MORE With Doing the Thing Dems Say Never Happens

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 26, 2026 2:36 PM
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Don't Look Now, but the DOJ Just Charged Dozens MORE With Doing the Thing Dems Say Never Happens
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just two days ago we had a story about the Justice Department announcing that the thing Democrats insist never happens (or is extremely rare) happened again, and in Pennsylvania this time:

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And yet, the Democrats just keep on opposing voter ID, and everybody knows why.

Right on cue, the Justice Department has charged dozens more for doing the same thing

"The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections and false claims of U.S. citizenship to register to vote or to vote."

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That thing that never happens happened again... dozens of times. 

We keep being told "but it wasn't enough to affect the outcomes" even though we keep hearing about higher numbers of illegal voters. 

The Left will keep repeating that, and much of the media will provide an assist. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DOJ | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | PENNSYLVANIA | VOTER ID

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