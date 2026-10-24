DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

DOJ Reminds Us the Thing Dems Say Never Happens Happened Again (in Pennsylvania This Time)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 24, 2026 11:29 AM
Advertisement
DOJ Reminds Us the Thing Dems Say Never Happens Happened Again (in Pennsylvania This Time)
Artist Angie

According to Democrats, efforts to make sure only legal citizens of the United States are casting ballots in our elections are unnecessary and amount to voter suppression. 

Advertisement

Chuck Schumer made that clear again yesterday.

Obviously there are some judges who are more than happy to try and help the Democrats with their efforts to oppose getting non-citizens off voter rolls. 

Here's another story that will give the Democrats night sweats which is another example of the thing we've been told never happened or is incredibly rare happening yet again. 

This time the illegal voting was happening in Pennsylvania:

Nine Pennsylvania residents have been charged separately with illegally voting, despite knowing that they were not U.S. citizens, announced David Metcalf, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Brian Miller, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Under both federal and state law, only United States citizens may vote in Pennsylvania. The cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”).

“Upholding the integrity of our elections, and the right of American citizens to determine the outcome, is non-negotiable,” said U.S. Attorney Metcalf.  “Our democracy depends on it.”

“These cases are important because the crime of illegal voting undermines the integrity of our elections and harms citizens by stealing the power of our votes,” said U.S. Attorney Miller. “Illegal voting is not a victimless crime but a serious affront to the principles of our democratic republic.” 

Recommended
Come Get Some! Elon Musk Fires Back HARD at Bulwark Dweebs Wetting Themselves Over Imprisoning Him Grateful Calvin CNN and MS NOW Journos Miss When 'Objective Reporters' Were Covering the WH (Yeah, About That...) Doug P.
Advertisement

You know, we're starting to think this problem is far more widespread than the Democrats and their media partners have been letting on. 

Here's a picture of the Democrats looking for that evidence:


*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure (and we all know why). 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Come Get Some! Elon Musk Fires Back HARD at Bulwark Dweebs Wetting Themselves Over Imprisoning Him

Come Get Some! Elon Musk Fires Back HARD at Bulwark Dweebs Wetting Themselves Over Imprisoning Him

Grateful Calvin
CNN and MS NOW Journos Miss When 'Objective Reporters' Were Covering the WH (Yeah, About That...)

CNN and MS NOW Journos Miss When 'Objective Reporters' Were Covering the WH (Yeah, About That...)

Doug P.
Let's Check on How the Media's Framing Stories of Illegal Alien Who Desecrated a WWII Monument

Let's Check on How the Media's Framing Stories of Illegal Alien Who Desecrated a WWII Monument

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos