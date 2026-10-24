DOJ Reminds Us the Thing Dems Say Never Happens Happened Again (in Pennsylvania This Time)

According to Democrats, efforts to make sure only legal citizens of the United States are casting ballots in our elections are unnecessary and amount to voter suppression.

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Chuck Schumer made that clear again yesterday.

Trump's attempts to rig the midterms and block tens of thousands of eligible voters just days before the election REEK of desperation. Our elections are free and fair, and @SenateDems will ensure they stay that way. https://t.co/P7LZiXJgwH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2026

Obviously there are some judges who are more than happy to try and help the Democrats with their efforts to oppose getting non-citizens off voter rolls.

Here's another story that will give the Democrats night sweats which is another example of the thing we've been told never happened or is incredibly rare happening yet again.

🗳️ PENNSYLVANIA: Nine non-citizens have been charged separately with illegally voting, despite knowing that they were not U.S. citizens. @MDPAnews @USAO_EDPA @HSI_HQ 🔗: https://t.co/9AUUdwglHt https://t.co/q5GRIEUDXX — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 23, 2026

This time the illegal voting was happening in Pennsylvania:

Nine Pennsylvania residents have been charged separately with illegally voting, despite knowing that they were not U.S. citizens, announced David Metcalf, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Brian Miller, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Under both federal and state law, only United States citizens may vote in Pennsylvania. The cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”). “Upholding the integrity of our elections, and the right of American citizens to determine the outcome, is non-negotiable,” said U.S. Attorney Metcalf. “Our democracy depends on it.” “These cases are important because the crime of illegal voting undermines the integrity of our elections and harms citizens by stealing the power of our votes,” said U.S. Attorney Miller. “Illegal voting is not a victimless crime but a serious affront to the principles of our democratic republic.”

You know, we're starting to think this problem is far more widespread than the Democrats and their media partners have been letting on.

@TheJusticeDept @MDPAnews @USAO_EDPA @HSI_HQ Thank you very much. The thing that never happens keeps happening! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 23, 2026

@TheJusticeDept @LisaAnneGA @MDPAnews @USAO_EDPA @HSI_HQ Democrats: “there is no evidence of cheating “ 😂 — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) October 23, 2026

Here's a picture of the Democrats looking for that evidence:





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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure (and we all know why).

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