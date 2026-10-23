Chuck Schumer Goes FULL 'Quiet Part Out Loud' With Post Blasting Trump's Election Integrity Efforts

This year it's been discovered that not only do non-citizens manage to be registered to vote, but many of them actually cast ballots, which cancel out the votes of citizens. Yes indeed, the thing that we've been assured never happens actually takes place rather frequently. This is where the Democrats go to work trying to make the bad people the ones who are doing the investigating.

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When it comes to non-citizen voting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shared an Associated Press story with a headline that doesn't match up with what his post is saying. "Quiet part out loud" alert:

Trump's attempts to rig the midterms and block tens of thousands of eligible voters just days before the election REEK of desperation. Our elections are free and fair, and @SenateDems will ensure they stay that way. https://t.co/P7LZiXJgwH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2026

In what world is investigating non-citizen voting blocking eligible voters?

The Democrats are a dangerous combination: Desperate AND liars.

@SenSchumer @SenateDems Someone explain to this grandpa what “noncitizen” voters are. Thanks. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 23, 2026

@SenSchumer @SenateDems Noncitizens are not “eligible voters.” https://t.co/YaGSEhK52X — Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) October 23, 2026

So basically you’re CHEATING….got it — TeamMagaKim (@teammagakim) October 23, 2026

That's pretty much what Chuck made it clear the Democrats would like to continue.

Shares a headline that reads “non citizen voting” but says Trump is attempting to block eligible voters… 🤔 Good job @SenSchumer 👍🏻 — Derik R. Schnagl (@drschnagl) October 23, 2026

Schumer should try to not make the Democrats' real goal so incredibly obvious.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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