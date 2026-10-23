DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Chuck Schumer Goes FULL 'Quiet Part Out Loud' With Post Blasting Trump's Election Integrity Efforts

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 23, 2026 4:15 PM
Advertisement
Chuck Schumer Goes FULL 'Quiet Part Out Loud' With Post Blasting Trump's Election Integrity Efforts
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This year it's been discovered that not only do non-citizens manage to be registered to vote, but many of them actually cast ballots, which cancel out the votes of citizens. Yes indeed, the thing that we've been assured never happens actually takes place rather frequently. This is where the Democrats go to work trying to make the bad people the ones who are doing the investigating. 

Advertisement

When it comes to non-citizen voting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shared an Associated Press story with a headline that doesn't match up with what his post is saying. "Quiet part out loud" alert: 

In what world is investigating non-citizen voting blocking eligible voters? 

The Democrats are a dangerous combination: Desperate AND liars. 

Recommended
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Claims She Drives a 2016 Camry … Then This Photo Drops Just Mindy 'Joey, Know When to Give Up': Biden's Teaser Tweet for His New Book Does NOT Go As Planned Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's pretty much what Chuck made it clear the Democrats would like to continue. 

Schumer should try to not make the Democrats' real goal so incredibly obvious. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Claims She Drives a 2016 Camry … Then This Photo Drops

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Claims She Drives a 2016 Camry … Then This Photo Drops

Just Mindy
'Joey, Know When to Give Up': Biden's Teaser Tweet for His New Book Does NOT Go As Planned

'Joey, Know When to Give Up': Biden's Teaser Tweet for His New Book Does NOT Go As Planned

Grateful Calvin
Forza Italiani! Parish Priest Speaks for ALL of Us With a Special 'Blessing' for Rioters in Milan

Forza Italiani! Parish Priest Speaks for ALL of Us With a Special 'Blessing' for Rioters in Milan

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos