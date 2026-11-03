Discomfort Food: Social Media Cringes at Kraft’s New Cinnamon Roll-Flavored 'Mac & Cheese'

Food manufacturers are always looking for new, often wacky, and unwise ideas to draw consumers to existing brands. Most of these fail miserably. Remember Crystal Pepsi? Best to forget that one; it was clearly a bad idea. Still, test kitchens and marketing departments need something to keep them busy. Right?

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To that end, Kraft Foods is rolling out two new spins on its popular Mac & Cheese. (WATCH)

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Kraft CINNAMON ROLL Mac & Cheese is 100% real and it's headed to Walmart stores now! This will take Kraft Mac & Cheese and give it that sweet cinnamon roll flavor twist... how that's going to turn out good, I don't know, but I want to find out! You can find this exclusively at Walmart for a limited time - I'll update as soon as it arrives on shelves. Are you trying @kraftmacncheese Cinnamon Roll!? #kraft #macandcheese #walmart #walmartfinds #kraftmacandcheese — Snackolator (@snackolator) November 2, 2026

(post continues) ...Walmart for a limited time - I'll update as soon as it arrives on shelves. Are you trying @kraftmacncheese Cinnamon Roll!?

I am an expert of all things mac n cheese, and this is an abomination. — Aneka (@Aneka15amyth) November 2, 2026

We can stomach the chili one, but the cinnamon roll… yuck!

Posters say a dessert and macaroni mashup sounds like an old-school Russian plot.

That seems like something you get when you let The DSA’s Soviet People’s Committee for Comrade Nutrition make decisions. — Friday Gibson (@KiltOfLove) November 2, 2026

People love Mac n cheese, people love cinnamon rolls, so the most efficient production method is to combine them! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2026

That’s definitely Soviet thinking. Might as well add cream cheese, broccoli, and ham and that way you can feed a whole family for $1.69. — Friday Gibson (@KiltOfLove) November 2, 2026

All that’s missing is Violet Beauregarde eating a bowlful, turning into a giant cinnamon roll, and then being rolled out of sight by snarky singing Oompa-Loompas.

Commenters say this isn’t the first noodle brand to beckon eaters with sweet promises.

The godless self-righteousness has taken over…this yet another sign. pic.twitter.com/BPeAOUKm5D — Recliner (@Recliningdad) November 2, 2026

I tried pumpkin spice Cup Noodles when they came out a few years ago (not as bad as it sounds, honestly). I think I hate myself just enough to try this. — No. (@oopsnotxtina) November 2, 2026

The road to destruction is paved with pumpkin spice.

Posters foresee even crazier Kraft Mac & Cheese combos. They say there are some lines we are not meant to cross.

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Now with 9 additional flavors! pic.twitter.com/vA9K8sPaLp — Tall Roman Statue (@TallRomanStatue) November 2, 2026

Ok. Give me that brown butter sage — RMetz (@RMetzEsq) November 3, 2026

Just because you can do a thing doesn’t mean you should — Me Chomper (@chmpr) November 2, 2026

🤮 pic.twitter.com/DD8HsCRbdz — Craig Swann - model citizen, zero discipline (@CraigSwann1) November 2, 2026

“And then the angel blew the fourth trumpet, and the Kraft corporation released cinnamon roll Mac & Cheese.” — Mark Ryan 🌻 (@Mark_J_Ryan) November 2, 2026

Cinnas repent!

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