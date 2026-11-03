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Discomfort Food: Social Media Cringes at Kraft’s New Cinnamon Roll-Flavored 'Mac & Cheese'

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 03, 2026 3:45 AM
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Discomfort Food: Social Media Cringes at Kraft’s New Cinnamon Roll-Flavored 'Mac & Cheese'
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

Food manufacturers are always looking for new, often wacky, and unwise ideas to draw consumers to existing brands. Most of these fail miserably. Remember Crystal Pepsi? Best to forget that one; it was clearly a bad idea. Still, test kitchens and marketing departments need something to keep them busy. Right?

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To that end, Kraft Foods is rolling out two new spins on its popular Mac & Cheese. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Walmart for a limited time - I'll update as soon as it arrives on shelves.

Are you trying @kraftmacncheese Cinnamon Roll!?

We can stomach the chili one, but the cinnamon roll… yuck!

Posters say a dessert and macaroni mashup sounds like an old-school Russian plot.

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All that’s missing is Violet Beauregarde eating a bowlful, turning into a giant cinnamon roll, and then being rolled out of sight by snarky singing Oompa-Loompas.

Commenters say this isn’t the first noodle brand to beckon eaters with sweet promises.

The road to destruction is paved with pumpkin spice.

Posters foresee even crazier Kraft Mac & Cheese combos. They say there are some lines we are not meant to cross.

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Cinnas repent!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | YOUTUBE | VIDEO

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