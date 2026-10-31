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Make-Believe It to Beaver: Dem James Talarico Visits Texas Buc-ee’s to Awkwardly Mingle With Voters

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 31, 2026 5:30 PM
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Make-Believe It to Beaver: Dem James Talarico Visits Texas Buc-ee’s to Awkwardly Mingle With Voters
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

Democrat James Talarico is trying to appeal to rural conservative voters. So he’s doing it in the most pandering way possible, visiting the capitalist, family-values-embracing roadside Mecca that is Buc-ee’s. This one's in Temple, Texas.

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Yes, it’s as cringe as you can imagine. (WATCH)

Like Democrat Mark Warner’s visit, Democrats always look uncomfortable and out of place doing it. Plus, Democrats hate Buc-ee's.

Commenters were laughing at the notion of 'light-switch' Republicans who have jettisoned their entire belief system to vote not only for the freak Talarico but the entire ticket of psycho Democrats.

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It may happen gradually, but one doesn’t go all-in on wealth redistribution, open borders, and genital mutilation of confused children overnight.

Speaking of multiple genders, Talarico must be livid at Buc-ee’s binary restrooms.

But… but… but… he bought Beaver Nuggets. That means a life-destroying issue that impacts your grandchildren no longer matters, see?

Democrats think Talarico posing with a Bucky the Beaver statue owns MAGA and the popular roadside stop’s conservative co-owners. It’s really just another chance for MAGA to diss Talarico’s disingenuousness and make memes.

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Talarico’s love for Buc-ee’s and its patrons is just as fake as everything else about him. Wonder if he got a beef brisket sandwich to complete his forced illusion.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONSERVATISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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