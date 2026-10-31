Make-Believe It to Beaver: Dem James Talarico Visits Texas Buc-ee’s to Awkwardly Mingle With Voters

Democrat James Talarico is trying to appeal to rural conservative voters. So he’s doing it in the most pandering way possible, visiting the capitalist, family-values-embracing roadside Mecca that is Buc-ee’s. This one's in Temple, Texas.

Advertisement

Yes, it’s as cringe as you can imagine. (WATCH)

James Talarico meets with Texans at Buc-ee’s:



“I’m a recovering Republican and this is the first time I voted a straight ticket for the Democrats in my life.” pic.twitter.com/u7kAWGVFor — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 30, 2026

How do you do, fellow Texans? pic.twitter.com/C67FEHY9s4 — Micah (@PsalmShadows) October 31, 2026

Democrats are so cringe and performative.



"Look at me, I go to Bucc-ees too!" — Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) October 31, 2026

Like Democrat Mark Warner’s visit, Democrats always look uncomfortable and out of place doing it. Plus, Democrats hate Buc-ee's.

Commenters were laughing at the notion of 'light-switch' Republicans who have jettisoned their entire belief system to vote not only for the freak Talarico but the entire ticket of psycho Democrats.

Real republicans don't go from voting for conservatives to voting for commies in one election cycle. 😆😅😂 — Tom (@Tom88206311) October 30, 2026

Nor do they vote Democrat straight down the ballet 🤦🏾‍♀️ They should at least try to make it believable 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Chris (@MarriedMilitary) October 31, 2026

None of these people were ever republicans — Shirtless Sean (@shirtless_sean1) October 31, 2026

Never heard of this transformation happening in my life — Beam (@PrayingMan2025) October 31, 2026

It may happen gradually, but one doesn’t go all-in on wealth redistribution, open borders, and genital mutilation of confused children overnight.

Speaking of multiple genders, Talarico must be livid at Buc-ee’s binary restrooms.

Unfortunately, Buc-ee's restrooms have only two genders. — My Music by Me Music (@MyMusicXMeMusic) October 31, 2026

Too bad I wasn’t there, I would have asked him why he thinks men should be allowed in my granddaughters public bathroom — Ed Catterson (@EdCatterson) October 31, 2026

But… but… but… he bought Beaver Nuggets. That means a life-destroying issue that impacts your grandchildren no longer matters, see?

Democrats think Talarico posing with a Bucky the Beaver statue owns MAGA and the popular roadside stop’s conservative co-owners. It’s really just another chance for MAGA to diss Talarico’s disingenuousness and make memes.

I know the owners of buccees are livid since they are MAGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/GLDWuPvLKf — iSaidWhatiSaid (@pinklizzyvid520) October 31, 2026

Advertisement

Look at him softly holding Bucky Beaver's hand like they're on a date lol — Missy (@mirandamelendy) October 31, 2026

Here we go, fixed it for ya. pic.twitter.com/vVzpTaquZv — Roseblite (@Roseblite2) October 31, 2026

this is in that bag... pic.twitter.com/6RUa67DhKA — Paul Doxxed (@pwdbeached) October 31, 2026

He looks like its a painful for him to be there. — Focused on Politics🍊🇺🇸 (@BC2015GA) October 31, 2026

This is so phony — Daniel Houston (@DanielH49599409) October 31, 2026

Talarico’s love for Buc-ee’s and its patrons is just as fake as everything else about him. Wonder if he got a beef brisket sandwich to complete his forced illusion.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.