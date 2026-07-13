Garbage Time: Coach Kamala Delivers Platitudinous Pep Talk to Locker Room Full of WNBA Players

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivered some platitudes with attitude to a locker room of WNBA players on Friday evening. The professional women’s basketball league is in the news again thanks to players violently targeting Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. Otherwise, most of the nation would be unaware of the league.

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Harris tritely spoke to players who appeared enraptured by her every meaningless word. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris gave a locker room speech to a WNBA team that made zero sense and then led a together cheer with them. This league has still never had a team visit the White House with Trump in office. pic.twitter.com/cwjA9mRjzK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2026

I don’t want anyone ever again to tell me how hard the bar exam is, if Kamala and Crockett passed, it can’t possibly be that difficult. And if I’m president I’d be just fine if the WNBA didn’t want to come visit me. — ScottM981 (@ScottM981) July 12, 2026

And no one even noticed they haven’t visited under Trump 🤣 — Stone Cold Steve A, not a communist (@saustin_moco) July 12, 2026

No one has lost any sleep over WNBA championship teams skipping the White House during President Donald Trump’s two terms.

Posters marveled at Harris’s worldview and word choice.

“We have a right to what we expect.” She summed up their worldview pretty well. — Charles Pontificates 🇺🇸 (@thehatecrew615) July 13, 2026

“…a right to expect from this world.”



Her worldview is 180° out from reality. — Ray Alexander (@rma1776) July 12, 2026

“You’re impacting peoples lives who you’ve never met and they also don’t know you exist.” What a line. — Andy (@AndyW769) July 12, 2026

‘[People who] also don’t know you exist.’ Harris was encouraging WNBA players by telling them most people don’t know who they are or that they even exist. Thanks, Coach Kamala!

Posters imagined what Harris would sound like describing the game of basketball.

Kamala: You play basketball with the ball. And once you have the ball then you know you are playing basketball. That's why you have the ball. — Patrick R Courtney (@PatrickRCo70064) July 12, 2026

"In basketball, the ball is round, and the basket is round, but the basket is bigger around than the ball, so the ball can go through the basket, but the ball can't get through the basket by itself. That's why we need all of you to work hard to put the ball through the basket because that is the only way we win, but we only win if it goes through the right basket, so you must be careful not to put it through the wrong basket because that would be bad...and uh...welll... there you have it." — Sam Ward (@godsavecroatia) July 12, 2026

That sounds like genuine Kamala Harris speech.🤣🤣🤣 — The Apt Catalyst🇺🇸 (@TheAptCatalyst) July 12, 2026

It really does.

Commenters say they’re tired of Harris infantilizing adults.

She's always talking like she's addressing toddlers. — Minds of E. (@MindsOfE) July 12, 2026

Oh my god yes. I’ve been saying this for years. Unreal. — David Andrews (@fieldmixer) July 12, 2026

The Obamas talk like that too. I'm so sick of it. — Rail Wolf 🇺🇲 🐍 (@shienenwolf) July 12, 2026

Well, that's perfect for WNBA players — Trinity1975 (@TravisTredway) July 12, 2026

A lot of them certainly act like children.

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Posters hope Harris is inspired by her own nonsensical ramblings and decides to run for the White House in 2028.

Never underestimate Kamala Harris’s breathtaking lack of intelligence.



The woman is a walking masterclass in how low the bar can go. — PoliInsider (@PoliInsider) July 12, 2026

As usual, Kamala Harris is sharp as a spoon.



She is putting herself in the spotlight a lot more these days, probably in preparation for a 2028 presidential run.



The Republicans couldn't be happier. — Freddy the Bulldog (@theBulldogFred) July 12, 2026

I hope the Democrats put her back up as their candidate for President again. I didn’t think it was possible, but she did get dumber! — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 12, 2026

Kamala Harris would have a better shot at winning a WNBA game than becoming president. Get in there! — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) July 12, 2026

It would give her a chance to develop her ball-handling skills. Suit up, Kamala, the WNBA needs you!

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