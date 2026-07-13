Brit Lit Twit: Singer Dua Lipa Opens ‘Banned Book’ Library Filled With Easily Obtainable Publications

British pop singer Dua Lipa has done something she and her fans think is stunning and brave. She’s opened a library full of ‘banned books’ in Portugal. If that sounds contradictory, it’s because it is. All the ‘banned books’ in her reading room are widely available and easily obtained with a simple mouse click. Don’t try to reason with the pronouns crowd over at the Democrats Deliver account on X, though. To them, she's a paperback protector and a hardback heroine!

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They are celebrating this nothing-burger book depository's opening like it's a huge defiant something-burger moment. (READ)

🚨 Dua Lipa opens banned book library after global right-wing book censorship. pic.twitter.com/bnAJgpPpPa — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 12, 2026

Spoiler - zero of those books are banned. — The Moose? (@MooseMilk1985) July 13, 2026

Exactly.

Many posters are asking the obvious question.

Then how are they banned??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 13, 2026

They aren’t being pushed with enough fervor thus it’s a ban — Gwen_novak (@gwen_novak9) July 13, 2026

That’s part of it. Leftists want to force stores and libraries to carry books that promote their warped worldview.

Commenters get that it’s just another left-wing assault on words and their meaning.

it's banned if we redefine banned checkmate — He Who Ate the Cheese (@kleinemausen) July 13, 2026

"Banned" books are not available for sale, which these are everywhere.



Just because they're not taught in non-age-appropriate venues such as schools doesn't mean they're banned. By your definition, the Bible (#1 sold book) is a "banned" book.



The book you need is a dictionary. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 13, 2026

Leftists hate dictionaries.

So what do these definition-hating leftists mean by ‘banned books?’

I’m primarily looking for serious answers here. If a book is 1. Not illegal to own. 2. Won’t put you on an FBI watchlist to own. 3. Available pretty much anywhere books are sold. Then what constitutes a book being “banned” to these people? — Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) July 13, 2026

It means that at one time, no matter how long ago, there was some controversy around an otherwise ostensibly left wing book which they will happily remind you of until the end of time. To them, Right wing books SHOULD be banned, that's just nature taking it's course. For books they identify as theirs, it's a historical event that anyone should ever criticize them. — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) July 13, 2026

I've had this discussion with my gf's very progressive family. It just means banned from public schools. If the book isn't in the school's library the kids are somehow being completely denied the book's knowledge despite being widely available regardless. — PJ Farts (@PJMorell) July 13, 2026

It’s a garbage definition. It’s correct in the most uncorrect way I can think of. — Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) July 13, 2026

They're stretching the definition to make themselves feel defiant. That's literally it. It's not about the kids, it's about making themselves feel like they're part of a resistance movement. — PJ Farts (@PJMorell) July 13, 2026

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They’re a resistance movement, alright. These dishonest idiots are defiantly resisting reality and intelligence.

No physical library, such as one in a school or community, could ever hold all books ever published. Choosing not to carry a book does not mean it’s 'banned' as loony leftists insist.

According to Google, there’s about 40 million titles in print in the English language so any library which doesn’t carry all of those titles is committing massive censorship — Bob Stanley (@BobStanley66078) July 13, 2026

You mean she was able to order those books and turn around and loan them out? The ones that can be checked out of most public libraries or bought from Amazon? Gosh, how is this possible if they’re banned? Brave little irrelevant soldier! — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 13, 2026

They’re creating a ‘crisis’ that doesn’t exist to further their agenda.

‘Banned books’ are more popular and easier to get than ever. Two best-sellers have recently been adapted into a cable series and a motion picture, respectively. How can this be?

The Handmaid’s Tale is soooo banned, good job — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 13, 2026

“Banned books”



Weird since these two are “best sellers” and available free on Amazon with Kindle Unlimited. pic.twitter.com/NlqzPDHmJr — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) July 13, 2026

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So not banned, then — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 13, 2026

Nope, not at all. If they had read Shakespeare, they would know this ‘banned book’ library is ’much ado about nothing,’ and the arguments for its existence are 'full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.'

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