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Brit Lit Twit: Singer Dua Lipa Opens ‘Banned Book’ Library Filled With Easily Obtainable Publications

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

British pop singer Dua Lipa has done something she and her fans think is stunning and brave. She’s opened a library full of ‘banned books’ in Portugal. If that sounds contradictory, it’s because it is. All the ‘banned books’ in her reading room are widely available and easily obtained with a simple mouse click. Don’t try to reason with the pronouns crowd over at the Democrats Deliver account on X, though. To them, she's a paperback protector and a hardback heroine!

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They are celebrating this nothing-burger book depository's opening like it's a huge defiant something-burger moment. (READ)

Exactly.

Many posters are asking the obvious question.

That’s part of it. Leftists want to force stores and libraries to carry books that promote their warped worldview.

Commenters get that it’s just another left-wing assault on words and their meaning.

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Leftists hate dictionaries.

So what do these definition-hating leftists mean by ‘banned books?’

I’m primarily looking for serious answers here.

If a book is 

1. Not illegal to own.

2. Won’t put you on an FBI watchlist to own.

3. Available pretty much anywhere books are sold. 

Then what constitutes a book being “banned” to these people?

— Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) July 13, 2026

It means that at one time, no matter how long ago, there was some controversy around an otherwise ostensibly left wing book which they will happily remind you of until the end of time. To them, Right wing books SHOULD be banned, that's just nature taking it's course. For books they identify as theirs, it's a historical event that anyone should ever criticize them.

— The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) July 13, 2026

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They’re a resistance movement, alright. These dishonest idiots are defiantly resisting reality and intelligence.

No physical library, such as one in a school or community, could ever hold all books ever published. Choosing not to carry a book does not mean it’s 'banned' as loony leftists insist.

They’re creating a ‘crisis’ that doesn’t exist to further their agenda.

‘Banned books’ are more popular and easier to get than ever. Two best-sellers have recently been adapted into a cable series and a motion picture, respectively. How can this be?

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Nope, not at all. If they had read Shakespeare, they would know this ‘banned book’ library is ’much ado about nothing,’ and the arguments for its existence are 'full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.'

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