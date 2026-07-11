Like a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger Tells ‘The Boss’ Audiences Get No Satisfaction From His Political Rants

Rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has some advice for Bruce Springsteen: You can’t always get what you want, so give your audience what they need. A New York Times drone asked Jagger about Springsteen using his live shows to preach his politics. Music fans can be forgiving if a song is a little political, but they rarely want a long rant between the rock numbers they paid good money to see performed. Mick stresses that the job of musicians is to entertain a wide audience, not stump for politicians during concerts.

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‘The Boss’ should listen to Mick before he launches into his umpteenth nervous breakdown on stage. (WATCH)

Mick Jagger Says It’s Not His Job to Lecture Rolling Stones’ Fans on Politics



NYT: “Bruce Springsteen clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth.”



MICK JAGGER: “My job in the live music world is for those people that come to have the best time … And you… pic.twitter.com/PmNaTgLjs7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 11, 2026

Times guy clearly thought Mick would take the bait. He’s a smart guy. — Jim Regan (@Jbones72) July 11, 2026

Cleary Mick has a better understanding of his role than Bruce. — Jim (@jimkaldem) July 11, 2026

Springsteen needs to learn it’s only rock ‘n’ roll and we liked it before he made his concerts a showcase for his TDS.

Posters say Springsteen doesn’t engage in a ‘back and forth’ on stage. He prefers a captive audience.

NYT cannot help itself from lying.



“Back and forth”



Since when?@springsteen subjects his audience to insufferable progressive tirades, completely one-sided, since he would be completely humiliated in an open debate. — Steven E Lucking, MD (@SELuckingMD) July 11, 2026

Bruce Springsteen doesn't engage in back & forth. He harrangues his audience with his hateful rhetoric. — Jean (@J123Jean) July 11, 2026

Leave it to a @nytimes reporter to claim Springsteen offers “…a meaningful back and forth…” discussion of politics. The has-been singer (worth over HALF A BILLION DOLLARS by the way) STOPS his concerts half way through, then interrupts ticket buyers just trying to have a good time with a one sided lecture where he spews specious, ignorant, and sanctimonious hypocritical and dubious ideological opinion, THEN gets upset and storms off stage when the audience “boos and jeers” at him because he has COMPLETELY ruined their high-priced good time with his #TDS, elitist, self-entitled, self righteous, lunatic political rants. This is what the NYT’s views as rational, thoughtful, and meaningful. — Norman Buntz (@normanbuntzhsb) July 11, 2026

There's no meaningful back and forth. He lectures about things he knows nothing about. Rubbing elbows with Obama doesn't make him relatable. Lol — Iris (@smilen1961) July 11, 2026

If anything, being pals with the Obamas signals how lame someone is.

Commenters say Jagger’s years of performing in front of an estimated 45 million people of every political stripe have taught him a valuable lesson that Springsteen's apparently missed.

Wisdom from Mick Jagger. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 11, 2026

Absolutely. The NY Toilet Rag Times doesn’t quite get it. — Knott Chu (@KnottChu) July 11, 2026

Agreed. Class act. Tom Petty, hell most legendary acts, feel similarly. Springsteen isn’t that bright. Neither is his curmudgeon lead guitarist. A couple of morons really. — Andrew C Orr (@AndrewCOrr16) July 11, 2026

Jagger started the Stones in 1962....the year of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when people were stocking bomb shelters certain it really was ending.



He's since toured through Vietnam, three assassinations, Watergate, and the oil shocks.



Still just plays the show.



Smart man. — Joseph Pickett (@Pastpassport) July 11, 2026

Too bad more musicians and actors don’t heed Jagger’s advice. I have zero interest in supporting any entertainment personality who thinks they have some moral high ground obligation to tell me who I can support politically. It’s none of their GD business. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) July 11, 2026

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Musicians across the political spectrum, and especially annoying crackpots like Springsteen, should listen to Bob Dylan and be like a Rolling Stone, in this case Mick Jagger.

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