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Like a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger Tells ‘The Boss’ Audiences Get No Satisfaction From His Political Rants

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Enric Marti, File

Rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has some advice for Bruce Springsteen: You can’t always get what you want, so give your audience what they need. A New York Times drone asked Jagger about Springsteen using his live shows to preach his politics. Music fans can be forgiving if a song is a little political, but they rarely want a long rant between the rock numbers they paid good money to see performed. Mick stresses that the job of musicians is to entertain a wide audience, not stump for politicians during concerts.

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‘The Boss’ should listen to Mick before he launches into his umpteenth nervous breakdown on stage. (WATCH)

Springsteen needs to learn it’s only rock ‘n’ roll and we liked it before he made his concerts a showcase for his TDS.

Posters say Springsteen doesn’t engage in a ‘back and forth’ on stage. He prefers a captive audience.

Leave it to a @nytimes reporter to claim Springsteen offers “…a meaningful back and forth…” discussion of politics. The has-been singer (worth over HALF A BILLION DOLLARS by the way) STOPS his concerts half way through, then interrupts ticket buyers just trying to have a good time with a one sided lecture where he spews specious, ignorant, and sanctimonious hypocritical and dubious ideological opinion, THEN gets upset and storms off stage when the audience “boos and jeers” at him because he has COMPLETELY ruined their high-priced good time with his #TDS, elitist, self-entitled, self righteous, lunatic political rants.

This is what the NYT’s views as rational, thoughtful, and meaningful.

— Norman Buntz (@normanbuntzhsb) July 11, 2026

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If anything, being pals with the Obamas signals how lame someone is.

Commenters say Jagger’s years of performing in front of an estimated 45 million people of every political stripe have taught him a valuable lesson that Springsteen's apparently missed.

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Musicians across the political spectrum, and especially annoying crackpots like Springsteen, should listen to Bob Dylan and be like a Rolling Stone, in this case Mick Jagger.

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BARACK OBAMA ENTERTAINMENT LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MUSIC THE NEW YORK TIMES

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