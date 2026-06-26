Poetic Justice? MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Says Rhyme Is the Reason Temporary Refugees Must Stay In U.S.

You’ve heard of the statute of limitations, but have you heard of the statue of unlimited rationalizations? MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace says America is bound to the words at the base of the Statue of Liberty. Forget laws and the U.S. Constitution; Lady Liberty’s poem trumps everything. Wallace ignorantly thinks that the Temporary Protection Status ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court can be essentially vetoed by the long-dead poet Emma Lazarus. Sorry, this ‘Lazarus’ isn’t rising from the grave to save the day for you and your refugees, Nicolle.

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Here’s Wallace being a monumental idiot. (WATCH)

MSNOW’s Nicolle Wallace invokes the “Statue of Liberty” defense over the SCOTUS TPS ruling.



Says “Trump’s Supreme Court made a mockery” of it.



A poem on a statue isn’t immigration law. No matter how badly they want it to be. pic.twitter.com/43Juu4QinK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

She's not the sharpest tool in the shed now is she. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) June 26, 2026

She’s the very definition of a blunt instrument.

This may be shocking to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, but the ‘Temporary’ in Temporary Protection Status means temporary. Crazy, we know.

These days, when Roberts votes with the other "conservatives," you know it's a slam-dunk decision. — Russell (@russell_m) June 26, 2026

Does anybody know what temporary means? — Lance Weatherbee (@lancejanw) June 26, 2026

SCOTUS had to actually rule that “temporary” does in fact mean “temporary" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

This fool is so stupid. Trump isn’t ending legal immigration, but we aren’t a welfare country for the entire world either. The SC ruled that the word temporary actually does mean temporary. — MooseCat (@Brown75317737) June 26, 2026

We know KBJ does not know the meaning of simple words. — Russell (@russell_m) June 26, 2026

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's favorite phrase is ‘I don’t understand’ after all.

Posters say Wallace is just another emotionally-driven AWFL.

She needs a damn violin playing in the background 😒😒😒 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) June 26, 2026

Or a laugh track — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

That is so embarrassing. What a manipulative simpleton. — Matthew Beaton (@MattBeaton_) June 26, 2026

The nonsense Wallace spews is bought hook line and sinker by her viewers. Those same suburban soccer moms watching and eating this drivel up avoid "the huddled masses" like the plague. How ironic. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) June 26, 2026

They don’t mind the ‘masses’ as long as they are huddling far away from the bubbles they live in.

Commenters say leftists need to reverse pushing their verse.

If the Statue of Liberty could talk, she'd probably ask the court to stop playing statue‑saurus and just read the law. pic.twitter.com/P6fVJgu7Zj — zoeybabyy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@OTomaszewicz) June 26, 2026

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They sound like children when they use the Statue of Liberty poem as moral authority. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) June 26, 2026

That is irrelevant and has nothing to do with their ruling. — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) June 26, 2026

The words on the Statue are not LAW. — Embersmokes (@embersmokes) June 26, 2026

Yep, leftists are exhausting with their argument for literal poetic justice. Poems may be great for rhyme, but rarely for reason.

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