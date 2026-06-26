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Poetic Justice? MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Says Rhyme Is the Reason Temporary Refugees Must Stay In U.S.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:10 AM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

You’ve heard of the statute of limitations, but have you heard of the statue of unlimited rationalizations? MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace says America is bound to the words at the base of the Statue of Liberty. Forget laws and the U.S. Constitution; Lady Liberty’s poem trumps everything. Wallace ignorantly thinks that the Temporary Protection Status ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court can be essentially vetoed by the long-dead poet Emma Lazarus. Sorry, this ‘Lazarus’ isn’t rising from the grave to save the day for you and your refugees, Nicolle.

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Here’s Wallace being a monumental idiot. (WATCH)

She’s the very definition of a blunt instrument.

This may be shocking to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, but the ‘Temporary’ in Temporary Protection Status means temporary. Crazy, we know.

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Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's favorite phrase is ‘I don’t understand’ after all.

Posters say Wallace is just another emotionally-driven AWFL.

They don’t mind the ‘masses’ as long as they are huddling far away from the bubbles they live in.

Commenters say leftists need to reverse pushing their verse.

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Yep, leftists are exhausting with their argument for literal poetic justice. Poems may be great for rhyme, but rarely for reason.

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DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

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