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Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Unruly Theater Kids: Statue of Liberty Arrested at 'No Kings' Rally

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

At one of the 'No Kings' Rallies this weekend, a woman dressed as the 'Statue of Liberty' was arrested for some type of unruly conduct. She was taken away in handcuffs and so the Left has decided this picture is epic and very demonstrative of how freedom is eroding in America or something.

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This is very dumb.

It appears they do not.

If they come for the theater kids, let them have them. 

It's the 'Dressed up like an American Statue' clause, obviously.

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Stockholm Syndrome or some such. Heh. 

Obviously.

Ok, that's funny. 

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Let's be honest, she is right where she wants to be. 

Touche. 

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