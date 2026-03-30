Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Unruly Theater Kids: Statue of Liberty Arrested at 'No Kings' Rally

At one of the 'No Kings' Rallies this weekend, a woman dressed as the 'Statue of Liberty' was arrested for some type of unruly conduct. She was taken away in handcuffs and so the Left has decided this picture is epic and very demonstrative of how freedom is eroding in America or something.

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That's it. That's the best picture from Saturday's No Kings protests in the USA.



The literal Statue of Liberty being detained by police. It doesn't get much more poetic than this. pic.twitter.com/KOoDCKFu52 — Marcel (@illnevercallitx) March 30, 2026

This is very dumb.

I don’t think you understand what ‘literal’ means https://t.co/G6oNuJbpVc — Tiberius (@tiberiusfiles) March 30, 2026

It appears they do not.

“Then they came for the theater kids, and I said ‘make sure you get all the theater kids’” https://t.co/r4E5ylnmvm — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) March 30, 2026

If they come for the theater kids, let them have them.

Really? REALLY?! Are we HECKIN SERIOUS?! The Founders literally said if you wear a Statue of Liberty costume you are immune from arrest. WAKE UP AMERICA https://t.co/yb7yyyQE2q — Pub (@PubWanghaf) March 30, 2026

It's the 'Dressed up like an American Statue' clause, obviously.

>Overweight

>Full of tattoos

>Doing pointless performative activism



She really does represent modern America https://t.co/aSMyqCMdae — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) March 30, 2026

why is the Statue of Liberty making big doe eyes at the cop who is oppressing her? god, libs are so f******g funny https://t.co/j5f6VfiHdr — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) March 30, 2026

Stockholm Syndrome or some such. Heh.

Wowza! The Statue of Liberty is being arrested for protesting Trump! Do you see it now MAGA? Do you see how you’re doing a heckin Nazi? https://t.co/RYoto5dgPm pic.twitter.com/zBVUVlFZ7u — Aetius (@AetiusRF) March 30, 2026

Obviously.

Omg they literally arrested Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and Lyndon Johnson



Democracy is dead. https://t.co/9iW4Lr3F81 pic.twitter.com/LCaqqPemaq — Nick Watts (@NickWatts) March 30, 2026

Calling THAT the "literal" Statue of Liberty tells you everything you need to know about the intelligence level of these No Kings protestors. https://t.co/2KAFxenlP8 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 30, 2026

Ok, that's funny.

Kind of unbelievable now that this kind of propaganda used to really work on the boomers https://t.co/r4E5ylnmvm — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) March 30, 2026

Just look at her smile—truly, a photo for the ages! A gently authoritative man can turn even the most liberal of women back to factory settings 😂 https://t.co/xXRee4pcZj — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 30, 2026

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Let's be honest, she is right where she wants to be.

She hated kings, but would give anything to be his queen



LADY AND THE COP



Liberty is coming, October 2026, only on Hallmark https://t.co/nYD6QEUEr5 pic.twitter.com/AG1OWKfCTF — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 30, 2026

I forgot that you’re immune to rules when you wear a costume. https://t.co/dxr32VuN52 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 30, 2026

that's nothing, they literally arrested Jesus from the Jan 6th protest https://t.co/WhNRIvzIOT pic.twitter.com/SUwerU1jE9 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 30, 2026

Touche.

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