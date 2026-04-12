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Dem Robert Garcia Wants Eric Swalwell to Leave CA Governor’s Race, Silent on Congressional Resignation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:21 PM on April 12, 2026
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

Democrats are withdrawing their support and endorsements for Eric Swalwell’s run for California governor. However, they’re mum on whether he should resign from Congress. Seems a bit hypocritical to us. Yes, Democrats want it both ways: Swalwell must leave the governor’s race but remain on Capitol Hill.

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Here’s Swalwell’s fellow Democrat, California Representative Robert Garcia, stopping short of doing what’s right. (WATCH)

Of course, they know what’s right. But Democrats need Swalwell in Congress.

Posters say the pressure on Swalwell to leave the governor’s race and Congress is only going to grow as more damning information is revealed. Democrats need to get ahead of it.

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It’s about power, not the alleged victims.

Commenters say Democrats already knew Swalwell’s reputation (his Chinese spy drama with Fang Fang is out in the open), but still don’t believe it’s enough for him to forfeit his seat and committee assignments on Capitol Hill. 'Believe all women, ' but only so far.

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It makes no logical sense to sane people.

Posters fear that Swalwell will keep his seat, which means taxpayers will pay for his post-Congressional life. Who knows how much we've already paid out to protect him?

It would take real leadership and moral integrity for Democrats to do that. In other words, don’t hold your breath.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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