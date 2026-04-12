Dem Robert Garcia Wants Eric Swalwell to Leave CA Governor’s Race, Silent on Congressional Resignation

Democrats are withdrawing their support and endorsements for Eric Swalwell’s run for California governor. However, they’re mum on whether he should resign from Congress. Seems a bit hypocritical to us. Yes, Democrats want it both ways: Swalwell must leave the governor’s race but remain on Capitol Hill.

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Here’s Swalwell’s fellow Democrat, California Representative Robert Garcia, stopping short of doing what’s right. (WATCH)

Robert Garcia, Swalwell’s Democrat colleague in the House, says we must believe all survivors and that Swalwell should exit the CA governor’s race.



Doesn’t call for his resignation from Congress, however. pic.twitter.com/BuJ9XkBUwM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2026

Funny how “believe all survivors” has a footnote when it comes to fellow Democrats. Is political survival more important than principle now? — Camila Love (@kingdove82) April 12, 2026

He almost slipped and said resign. Dems do know what the right thing is. They just choose to do the opposite. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) April 12, 2026

Of course, they know what’s right. But Democrats need Swalwell in Congress.

Posters say the pressure on Swalwell to leave the governor’s race and Congress is only going to grow as more damning information is revealed. Democrats need to get ahead of it.

I think the Dems miscalculated by thinking they could get him out of Governor race without people writ large noticing the blinding hypocrisy of leaving him in Congress.



If you’re going to sacrifice a chess piece, it comes off the board for good. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 12, 2026

So the rule is: too compromised to run for governor, but perfectly fine to stay in Congress. Got it. Nothing says ‘principled stand’ like drawing the line exactly where it’s politically convenient. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 12, 2026

Fact that they aren’t asking for him to resign and only drop out of race should be a massive red flag 🚩 for everyone!



They don’t care about the women… like at all or they’d ask for both. — Bryan McNally (@4CatRanch) April 12, 2026

It’s about power, not the alleged victims.

Commenters say Democrats already knew Swalwell’s reputation (his Chinese spy drama with Fang Fang is out in the open), but still don’t believe it’s enough for him to forfeit his seat and committee assignments on Capitol Hill. 'Believe all women, ' but only so far.

What I find hilarious is that it was openly known in Californian political circles and on Capitol Hill that Swalwell had serious issues regarding women. No one cared for years. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) April 12, 2026

We don't want you as governor because you're a sexual predator, but you're perfectly ok to remain in Congress. Keep doing your thing over there just not here.



What? — Kat (@thesmithfamil11) April 12, 2026

“Believe all survivors” just enough to get him to drop out of CA gov race bc we don’t want a republican to win, but the survivors can suck it up and deal with him continuing in congress — M_G (@MG555MG555) April 12, 2026

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Too funny - exit the job you dont have but not the one you do have. — WhoisJohnGalt (@frazzeledaolcom) April 12, 2026

It makes no logical sense to sane people.

Posters fear that Swalwell will keep his seat, which means taxpayers will pay for his post-Congressional life. Who knows how much we've already paid out to protect him?

Why would he? We actually pay, with our tax dollars, hush money to woman for this very thing for members of Congress. Ridiculous — Americanwoman50 (@TammyHi72951633) April 12, 2026

And he should exit Congress with all benefits removed. We the people should not be paying for that pervert's retirement. — StLee (@StLeeper495) April 12, 2026

It would take real leadership and moral integrity for Democrats to do that. In other words, don’t hold your breath.

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