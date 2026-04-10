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Oof! Swalwell’s Campaign Chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez Bails, Tells Him to Drop Out of Governor’s Race

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier we told you about claims against Eric Swalwell by a former staffer. It seems major figures supporting his campaign find them very credible and they are jumping ship.

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Rep. Jimmy Gomez serves the 34th District of California in Congress and has been a long Swalwell ally. He was also the Campaign Chair. Oof!

It's not going to get any better for Swalwell, it seems. 

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justmindy
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This is hitting too close to home.

Stay tuned.

Oh, Eric. How the mighty fall. 

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Just complete garbage people. 

Eric has got to go!

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

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