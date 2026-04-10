Oof! Swalwell’s Campaign Chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez Bails, Tells Him to Drop Out of Governor’s Race

Earlier we told you about claims against Eric Swalwell by a former staffer. It seems major figures supporting his campaign find them very credible and they are jumping ship.

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Los Angeles, CA - Rep. Jimmy Gomez statement following the release of a San Francisco Chronicle story: pic.twitter.com/WOm4dn7zVT — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) April 10, 2026

Rep. Jimmy Gomez serves the 34th District of California in Congress and has been a long Swalwell ally. He was also the Campaign Chair. Oof!

#BREAKING Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a longtime friend and early endorser of Swalwell’s campaign for Governor, leaves the campaign and encourages him to drop out of the race. https://t.co/VEyQxU3Q0J — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) April 10, 2026

Jimmy Gomez says Swalwell should exit the gov race.



Gomez is still listed on Swalwell’s website as campaign chair … https://t.co/zhpaGrfB73 pic.twitter.com/Jo1h1lPDp1 — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) April 10, 2026

"The congressman should leave the race now"



Woah https://t.co/5CgOfxYGBB — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) April 10, 2026

It's not going to get any better for Swalwell, it seems.

Not just #cagov rivals calling on Swalwell to drop out - Rep Jimmy Gomez, who has endorsed Swalwell, now saying he should step aside. https://t.co/O8zBoDiA3L — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) April 10, 2026

This is hitting too close to home.

.@JimmyGomezCA steps down from Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign amid the sexual misconduct allegations.



And calls for him to “leave the race.” https://t.co/JQFkkozZHz — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 10, 2026

Wow. Swalwell’s campaign chair and fellow California congressman says he should drop out of the race https://t.co/oPkff8Iewu — Matt Rice (@matt____rice) April 10, 2026

Stay tuned.

Doncha love it when karma bites the right people in the butt 😊 https://t.co/WPZBuFi403 — Michelle Dalton (@Michell43497223) April 10, 2026

This is a very big deal. Gomez was an early @ericswalwell ally who has been squiring him around Sacramento https://t.co/7OPKosRPfX — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) April 10, 2026

Jimmy Gomez steps down from Eric Swalwell campaign after allegations of sexual assault by one of his staffers. https://t.co/IZVamGGvLm — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) April 10, 2026

Oh, Eric. How the mighty fall.

There were crickets when he slept with a Chinese spy. Now it’s all political expediency and Swalwell goes under the bus. Cali Dems are scumbags. 😂 — Brie Brie 👑🌹 (@Brieforprez) April 10, 2026

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Just complete garbage people.

Thank you, but PLEASE also ask him to resign from Congress. Or at least insist on an ethics investigation that could lead to him being kicked out, as with George Santos.



He preyed on staffers. As long as he's in Congress, Eric Swalwell can continue to prey on staffers. #CA14 — Aston Pumphrey (@AstonPumphrey) April 10, 2026

Calling for him to leave the Governors race is minimum

A real leader would call for him to drop from his Congressional seat — Doug McGie (@bcbldr) April 10, 2026

Eric has got to go!

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