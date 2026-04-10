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Eric Swalwell: Fang Fang Was Just Practice, Staffer Now Claims Drunken Sexual Assault Was the Main Event

justmindy
justmindy | 5:05 PM on April 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Well, here we go. Things are about to heat up big time in the California race for Governor on the Democrat side. Eric Swalwell has now been officially accused of a sexual relationship with a staffer and having relations with her on several occasions when she was too drunk to consent.

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This is exclusive reporting in The San Francisco Chronicle.

A woman who worked for nearly two years for Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading candidate for California governor, said she had sexual encounters with him while he was her boss and alleged he twice sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent.

Swalwell did not respond to any of the former staffer’s specific allegations, made in a series of interviews with the Chronicle, and provided a statement Friday:


“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,” he wrote. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

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As a reminder, Swalwell has had a whole bunch to say in the past about OTHER men accused of rape and sexual assault.

Keep that statement in mind as this plays out.

Imagine that?

Really stinks when those chickens come home to roost.

The woman said Swalwell began pursuing her within weeks after she was hired at age 21 to work in the Democrat’s district office in Castro Valley in 2019. Swalwell messaged her on Snapchat, she said, sending images of his genitals and seeking nude pictures of her in return.

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Gross.

Couldn't have happened to a slimier snake.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL LAWSUIT

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