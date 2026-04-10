Jeffries Demands Swalwell Drop Gov. Bid Over Allegations — But Won’t Call for Him to Resign From Congress

Well, this is weird. Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader for the Dems in the House, just published a statement telling Eric Swalwell to drop out of the California Governor race.

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The allegations are bad, so why isn't Hakeem Jeffries also calling for Swalwell to resign his seat in the House? If he is abusing women, why should he stay on in Congress? Wouldn't that be a huge miscarriage of justice? Come on, Hakeem! Give us an explanation.

Statement on the Serious Accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell. pic.twitter.com/9lkYqiCIGr — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 11, 2026

So, Jeffries says this is 'unacceptable of anyone', but apparently 'anyone' doesn't include members of Congress?

Then, Jeffries goes on to say women making claims must be 'heard and respected'. Is it respectful to let him keep his Congressional seat? Eric Swalwell should resign immediately.

If he should quit his campaign, should he not also resign from the House? https://t.co/t5OIOFa6ou — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 11, 2026

And to resign from Congress, correct?



…..Correct? https://t.co/TSNU64TtOn — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 11, 2026

This is surely what Hakeem means, right? Any other explanation would mean he thinks it's wrong for a California Governor candidate to abuse women, but not a sitting Congressman.

So are you guys forcing him to step down in Congress too? LOL. https://t.co/MGLhVCwkbC — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 11, 2026

Surely, Hakeem is on the phone right now with Eric telling him he has to resign. It's only right.

House Dem leadership calls for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial bid



No mention of Swalwell resigning from Congress , however https://t.co/divC8R6Aep — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) April 11, 2026

Who wants to explain me how allegations can disqualify you from running for a new office but not from continuing to sit in a current one? https://t.co/tG1FVGzTid — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) April 11, 2026

This is the question of the day. Why isn't Jeffries talking about the seat Swalwell currently holds, as well?

Even though it dropped late on a Friday night, the story still effectively ended Swalwell's campaign. https://t.co/qW3IwoxLt5 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 11, 2026

But, apparently it doesn't effectively end Swalwell's Congressional career? This is so weird!

So it disqualifies him from being a governor but staying in Congress is fine. Got it. https://t.co/7oZ708Vomx — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 11, 2026

Please explain it to the rest of us.

So the House minority leader calls on a member from his own party to end a campaign for governor- but not resign his seat? That should be the only thing he’s asked by reporters. Why not call on him to resign. He was preying on House staffers FFS. https://t.co/RqXIiwSWrm — Brittany (@bccover) April 11, 2026

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Will every reporter chase Jeffries around for the next week asking him that question? Will he appear on the Sunday shows and answer that question?

He should.

The American people deserve answers and House staffers deserve a modicum of respect and protection.

Well that's because they only need to get a democrat out of the jungle primary to prevent a GOP governor in California.



They don't give a damn if he holds his seat in congress forever and keeps doing what he was doings as it's a democrat vote that they want — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) April 11, 2026

Unless Jeffries wants Americans to believe this is the truth, he better demand Swalwell leave Congress, too.

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