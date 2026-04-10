VIP
Believe All Women … Except When It’s Me: Swalwell Seeks Due Process He...
'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ......
Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts,...
NYT’s Hilarious Meltdown: Labels Law-Abiding J6ers a 'Crime Spree' at Just 0.8 Percent
Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to...
Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers...
Oof! Swalwell’s Campaign Chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez Bails, Tells Him to Drop Out...
Eric Swalwell: Fang Fang Was Just Practice, Staffer Now Claims Drunken Sexual Assault...
Pete Buttigieg Takes an Inflation Jab at Trump and Accidentally KOs the Biden...
VIP
Sorry (Not Sorry), Alphabet Mob: 'Pride' Is OVER, Even In San Francisco
'Stick to DATA': US Oil & Gas Association Takes EVERY Democrat Lie About...
VIP
Not to Be Outdone by OTHER Democrats Using the F-Word, Eric Swalwell Drops...
How Many Times Has Stephen King Tweeted About Trump Since Announcing He'd 'No...

Jeffries Demands Swalwell Drop Gov. Bid Over Allegations — But Won’t Call for Him to Resign From Congress

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on April 10, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Well, this is weird. Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader for the Dems in the House, just published a statement telling Eric Swalwell to drop out of the California Governor race.

Advertisement

The allegations are bad, so why isn't Hakeem Jeffries also calling for Swalwell to resign his seat in the House? If he is abusing women, why should he stay on in Congress? Wouldn't that be a huge miscarriage of justice? Come on, Hakeem! Give us an explanation. 

So, Jeffries says this is 'unacceptable of anyone', but apparently 'anyone' doesn't include members of Congress? 

Then, Jeffries goes on to say women making claims must be 'heard and respected'. Is it respectful to let him keep his Congressional seat? Eric Swalwell should resign immediately. 

This is surely what Hakeem means, right? Any other explanation would mean he thinks it's wrong for a California Governor candidate to abuse women, but not a sitting Congressman.

Recommended

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Surely, Hakeem is on the phone right now with Eric telling him he has to resign. It's only right.

This is the question of the day. Why isn't Jeffries talking about the seat Swalwell currently holds, as well? 

But, apparently it doesn't effectively end Swalwell's Congressional career? This is so weird!

Please explain it to the rest of us.

Advertisement

Will every reporter chase Jeffries around for the next week asking him that question? Will he appear on the Sunday shows and answer that question? 

He should.

The American people deserve answers and House staffers deserve a modicum of respect and protection.

Unless Jeffries wants Americans to believe this is the truth, he better demand Swalwell leave Congress, too.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Grateful Calvin
'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ... Fingers Crossed
justmindy
Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts, Flees to Somalia
justmindy
Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Possession
justmindy
Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers After Doxxing His Kids
justmindy
NYT’s Hilarious Meltdown: Labels Law-Abiding J6ers a 'Crime Spree' at Just 0.8 Percent
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa Grateful Calvin
Advertisement