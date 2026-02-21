NewsNight Smite: Podcaster Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip With a Spot-On Vocal Impersonation

Podcaster Megyn Kelly is no fan of CNN’s Abby Phillip. Kelly blames the NewsNight host for the cable network's plummeting ratings. Kelly says Phillip’s days with CNN are numbered and predicts her eventual foray into Substack podcasting will be an utter failure. Kelly doesn’t hold back.

Listen for Kelly’s spot-on Phillip imitation. (WATCH)

BREAKING - Megyn Kelly absolutely torches Abby Phillip, blaming her for CNN’s collapsing ratings, saying no one watches her, calling it a complete embarrassment, predicting she will be fired as the network implodes, and that her inevitable career as an “independent” will fail too pic.twitter.com/wBYedXeMPp — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 21, 2026

I don’t think Megyn likes her too much — MissMe 🇺🇸 (@MelonieG78) February 21, 2026

That’s a really good impression of Abby — Reasonable Guy (@JJB_man) February 21, 2026

Needed more "Hisssss". 🐍 — I'M THINKING...... (@BobbyGBklyn) February 21, 2026

Otherwise, it was pretty accurate.

CNN is getting trounced in the cable news rankings by FOX News and even MS NOW.

@grok Show me the ratings for the last year off CNN versus Fox News. How are the ratings for Abby Phillip versus Greg Gutfeld in the same time slot. — MAGAgranny (@Namawto4) February 21, 2026

Based on Adweek and USTVDB data for Feb 2025-Feb 2026: CNN primetime avg: ~650K viewers (e.g., 660K in Jan 2026). Fox News primetime avg: ~2.5M viewers (e.g., 2.046M in Jan 2026). In 10 PM ET slot, Abby Phillip's NewsNight avg ~780K viewers (as of Feb 8, 2026).Greg Gutfeld's show avg ~3.47M viewers (as of Feb 8, 2026). — Grok (@grok) February 21, 2026

You're #48, @abbydphillip. Yet, you suck even more that that. Keep going, the absolute bottom is still in sight. pic.twitter.com/15RmLJIlAR — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) February 18, 2026

Abby Phillips is honestly terrible. I can’t watch it — SunSeekerGigi (@SunSeekerGigi) February 21, 2026

You have plenty of company.

Commenters say two panel guests are the only reason Phillip’s NewsNight is watched at all.

Kinda spot on. The only reason people watch the show, (I watch the clips) is for @ScottJenningsKY or @kevinolearytv — I'M THINKING...... (@BobbyGBklyn) February 21, 2026

I couldn’t have said it better Megan! I have no idea how Scott or Mr. Wonderful can put up with her. — Christine G (@ChristineGravi1) February 21, 2026

The only reason people watch Abby is for @ScottJenningsKY and if he’s gone NOBODY would watch — Patrick (@patricksp71) February 21, 2026

At Twitchy, we only pull short clips from X. We can’t imagine anyone intentionally suffering through a whole episode.

Commenters expect that Phillip will eventually be dumped into Substack, where she’ll let her Democrat Party flag really fly just like Jim Acosta, Terry Moran, and other ‘news’ rejects.

Abby Phillip is the female version of Don Lemon, and her career path will mimic his. Don Lemon was irrelevant when CNN fired him, and he is irrelevant now. Abby Phillip is talentless and will meet the same fate, likely sooner than later. — ATX MAN TX (@ATXMANATX) February 21, 2026

Independent?? — E-Murder hornet the most MAGA murder hornet (@emurderhornet) February 21, 2026

Abby Phillips is no independent. — Caggie77 (@Houagg77) February 21, 2026

She’ll probably try to sell herself as an ‘independent journalist’ but she’ll be indistinguishable from fellow Democrat activists such as Joy Reid, Don Lemon, and a host of others.

