NewsNight Smite: Podcaster Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip With a Spot-On Vocal Impersonation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:52 AM on February 21, 2026
Townhall Media

Podcaster Megyn Kelly is no fan of CNN’s Abby Phillip. Kelly blames the NewsNight host for the cable network's plummeting ratings. Kelly says Phillip’s days with CNN are numbered and predicts her eventual foray into Substack podcasting will be an utter failure. Kelly doesn’t hold back.

Listen for Kelly’s spot-on Phillip imitation. (WATCH)

Otherwise, it was pretty accurate.

CNN is getting trounced in the cable news rankings by FOX News and even MS NOW.

Based on Adweek and USTVDB data for Feb 2025-Feb 2026:

CNN primetime avg: ~650K viewers (e.g., 660K in Jan 2026).

Fox News primetime avg: ~2.5M viewers (e.g., 2.046M in Jan 2026).

In 10 PM ET slot, Abby Phillip's NewsNight avg ~780K viewers (as of Feb 8, 2026).Greg Gutfeld's show avg ~3.47M viewers (as of Feb 8, 2026).

— Grok (@grok) February 21, 2026

You have plenty of company.

Commenters say two panel guests are the only reason Phillip’s NewsNight is watched at all.

At Twitchy, we only pull short clips from X. We can’t imagine anyone intentionally suffering through a whole episode.

Commenters expect that Phillip will eventually be dumped into Substack, where she’ll let her Democrat Party flag really fly just like Jim Acosta, Terry Moran, and other ‘news’ rejects.

She’ll probably try to sell herself as an ‘independent journalist’ but she’ll be indistinguishable from fellow Democrat activists such as Joy Reid, Don Lemon, and a host of others.

