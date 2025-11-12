Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted...
On-Air Arrogance: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Her Job Is to Bring ‘The Facts’ to Info-Bubble Conservatives

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:46 AM on November 12, 2025
CNN

CNN’s Abby Phillip explained in a recent interview with MSNBC castoff Joy Reid how she looks down on conservatives. Phillip says she’s tasked with explaining ‘the facts’ to those she deems live in an information bubble full of conspiracies. She knows she’s talking with BlueAnon conspiratorial kook Joy Reid, right? Anyway, tell us more, oh wise one!

Here’s more. (READ)

Abby Phillip describes how her job at CNN is to explain "the facts" to conservatives who live in "a completely different information world."

"Because when you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong."

"Half my job sometimes is knowing what the latest conspiracy is."This was said to the nodding approval of the always-factual and not-at-all conspiratorial...Joy Reid.

Absolutely incredible stuff.

Now, experience Abby Phillip’s arrogance for yourself. (WATCH)

Many Democrats believe President Donald Trump staged his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Can you imagine if facts-loving Phillip gave credence to someone who trafficked in such conspiracy-laden nonsense? (WATCH)

Misery Reid is more like it.

You knew MAZE would bring the receipts when Phillip said she was all about ‘the facts.’ (WATCH)

She doesn't realize that she's in her own information world.

You can tell when Republican commentator Scott Jennings is telling the truth on CNN, and starts bursting Phillip's information bubble, because that’s when she interrupts him.

Jennings knows Phillip is full of it, but is very gentlemanly about it on NewsNight. Take a sip, Scott.

