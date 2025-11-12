On-Air Arrogance: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Her Job Is to Bring ‘The Facts’ to Info-Bubble Conservatives

CNN’s Abby Phillip explained in a recent interview with MSNBC castoff Joy Reid how she looks down on conservatives. Phillip says she’s tasked with explaining ‘the facts’ to those she deems live in an information bubble full of conspiracies. She knows she’s talking with BlueAnon conspiratorial kook Joy Reid, right? Anyway, tell us more, oh wise one!

Here’s more. (READ)

Abby Phillip describes how her job at CNN is to explain "the facts" to conservatives who live in "a completely different information world." "Because when you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong." "Half my job sometimes is knowing what the latest conspiracy is."This was said to the nodding approval of the always-factual and not-at-all conspiratorial...Joy Reid. Absolutely incredible stuff.

Now, experience Abby Phillip’s arrogance for yourself. (WATCH)

Abby Phillip describes how her job at CNN is to explain "the facts" to conservatives who live in "a completely different information world."



"Because when you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong."



"Half my job sometimes is knowing what the… pic.twitter.com/jZAHPAsxFI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2025

The Dems live in a conspiracy world. A fantasy world. A world ignorance, hate and intolerance. It sure would suck to be a Democrat. Ew!🤮 — MamaBear (@Mama_Bear68) November 12, 2025

Many Democrats believe President Donald Trump staged his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Can you imagine if facts-loving Phillip gave credence to someone who trafficked in such conspiracy-laden nonsense? (WATCH)

This is who Abby Phillip is hanging out with discussing conservative "conspiracy theories." Reid floated the idea that the Trump assass*nation attempt in Butler was staged for a photo op.



Can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/8P8e0XtAdY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2025

There’s a certain irony to the fact that this miserable woman’s name is ‘Joy’. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 12, 2025

Misery Reid is more like it.

You knew MAZE would bring the receipts when Phillip said she was all about ‘the facts.’ (WATCH)

Abby Phillip is consistently and unapologetically wrong but in her mind she’s always right. pic.twitter.com/0t7YZfRd5H https://t.co/ZZlOckY1vv — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 12, 2025

You can say that about every Democrat on the planet: consistently and unapologetically wrong. — HisWay (@NoWayHiWay1) November 12, 2025

Yes, Abby is who we should be relying on for facts 🙄 — MSM is trash (@janagriz) November 12, 2025

She doesn't realize that she's in her own information world.

You can tell when Republican commentator Scott Jennings is telling the truth on CNN, and starts bursting Phillip's information bubble, because that’s when she interrupts him.

Hilarious that she thinks that.

Pretty sure it's Scott Jennings that has to explain the facts to the rest of the panel. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 12, 2025

Scott is the only reason she has ratings. — Ajay K (@secretmovement1) November 12, 2025

Jennings knows Phillip is full of it, but is very gentlemanly about it on NewsNight. Take a sip, Scott.

