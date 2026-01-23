Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds

A federal judge slapped down the DOJ’s criminal charges against activist podcaster Don Lemon on Thursday. The DOJ had sought to charge Lemon for his role in Sunday’s anti-ICE activist invasion of a St. Paul, Minnesota church. The judge’s action has only emboldened the CNN castoff. Now he’s daring U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to perp walk him.

Bondi didn’t respond, but another federal government attorney did. (WATCH)

Don Lemon DARES Pam Bondi to try and arrest him..



“I stand proud, and I stand tall — keep trying..” 👀 pic.twitter.com/SRHYvdOxZa — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 23, 2026

In the history of humans, turtleneck tough guy never works. — Therecruiter104 (@therecruiter104) January 23, 2026

“Go ahead make me into the new Jimmy Kimmel” talking pretty highly of himself 😂 — Ponyboy Curtis (@Dean_J1943) January 23, 2026

That’s hilarious.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon apparently wants to help Lemon don some prison orange. Posters say Lemon needs to be behind bars for his participation in the protest.

PLEASE get him.



And make sure you've got a camera crew when you arrest him.



For posterity. — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) January 23, 2026

Please arrest him. He was not a so called journalist at that church, he was an agitator just like the others. It’s all recorded. He should not be able to skate by on this. It sets a bad precedent. — ᖇօɓყn ✿ ❤︎︎ (@Robyn8293) January 23, 2026

Don tried to say he had no affiliation with the organization that went into the church, and yet....



here is is kissing the woman who was arrested today before interviewing her. pic.twitter.com/pTcVb5kqvE — 𝖌𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖔 𝖋𝖚𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖘𝖔 (@SamClemens1311) January 23, 2026

Maybe he just wanted to find out what it was like to kiss a woman — Epic Tweet Us (@EpicTweetUs5) January 23, 2026

“I’m not an activist but tell me why you’re a white supremacist and all your political views are wrong.” pic.twitter.com/Cn5oAgLhvY — Mike Three (@mikethree) January 23, 2026

Don Lemon is an activist, not a journalist.

Lemon can taunt Bondi all he wants, but he needs to remember what happened to his fellow church-invader when he dared her. (WATCH)

That didn’t work out so well for his comrade. pic.twitter.com/lbPLnrXHF9 — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) January 23, 2026

Could a mugshot be in Lemon’s future?

Some commenters say arresting Lemon gives him a level of relevance he doesn’t deserve.

This is exactly what he wanted! He just wanted his name in the headlines once again! — UnEff’nBelievable 🇺🇸 (@K9Zeus16) January 23, 2026

He would love this! This is the most attention he’s gotten since he thought “I’m not canceled, I’m just… re-platforming!” was a personality trait. — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) January 23, 2026

He is a sad sad little man just trying to get views and clicks — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) January 23, 2026

He is loving every minute of this. Most attention he’s gotten ever — Michelle (@Michellerose222) January 23, 2026

Lemon wants to be arrested. He thinks it will help his career — Kdbox (@Kdbox2) January 23, 2026

Lemon would love to be a ‘journalistic’ martyr. Best to not give him the pleasure. Letting Lemon languish in mediocrity might be the best punishment for him. His sad podcast is its own prison, after all.

