Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:22 AM on January 23, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

A federal judge slapped down the DOJ’s criminal charges against activist podcaster Don Lemon on Thursday. The DOJ had sought to charge Lemon for his role in Sunday’s anti-ICE activist invasion of a St. Paul, Minnesota church. The judge’s action has only emboldened the CNN castoff. Now he’s daring U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to perp walk him.

Bondi didn’t respond, but another federal government attorney did. (WATCH)

That’s hilarious.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon apparently wants to help Lemon don some prison orange. Posters say Lemon needs to be behind bars for his participation in the protest.

Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized
Brett T.
Don Lemon is an activist, not a journalist.

Lemon can taunt Bondi all he wants, but he needs to remember what happened to his fellow church-invader when he dared her. (WATCH)

Could a mugshot be in Lemon’s future?

Some commenters say arresting Lemon gives him a level of relevance he doesn’t deserve.

Lemon would love to be a ‘journalistic’ martyr. Best to not give him the pleasure. Letting Lemon languish in mediocrity might be the best punishment for him. His sad podcast is its own prison, after all.

