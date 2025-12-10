Dem Jasmine Crockett Cluelessly Says Zohran Mamdani’s Big Apple Win Shows She Can Take Texas Senate Race

Democrat Jasmine Crockett seems to believe a U.S. Senate race in a red state is comparable to a mayoral race in a blue city. Crockett thinks she can be the Texas equivalent of Zohran Mamdani. Man, is she in for a surprise. When it comes to politics, the Big Apple and the Lone Star State might as well be in entirely different universes. That’s not going to stop Crockett from acting like they’re the same.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett says Mamdani’s victory in NYC has shown how she can win in Texas. pic.twitter.com/V56Sih5bt5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

Yes, NYC and Texas are exactly the same — Lovin the juice (@notmaynard) December 10, 2025

Conceit is a helluva drug — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 10, 2025

Keep her talking as much as possible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

Keep? She never shuts up!

Posters are shaking their heads at the notion that the rotten Big Apple is anything like Texas and its sweet Valencia oranges.

Um apples and oranges. 🤣 — Jen X🗽 (@jenrenee) December 10, 2025

NYC is a lot different than Texas! 🤣 — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) December 10, 2025

Crockett

"Winning in a single far left city is the same as winning a statewide race in a red state."

I hope the liberal machine pours tremendous amounts of cash into her hopeless campaign 🤣 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) December 10, 2025

The more the better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

Texas would greatly appreciate a huge influx of Democrat dollars.

Assuming Crockett beats Representative James Talarico in the Democrat primary, she says she won’t need any crossover voters to beat her eventual Republican opponent. (WATCH)

Coates: "How will you convert Trump voters into voters for you?"



Crockett: "I don't know that we'll necessarily convert all of Trump's supporters. That's not our goal."



Coates: "Do you need to?"



Crockett: "No, we don't." pic.twitter.com/w2JOB7lXdE — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) December 9, 2025

NY and TX couldn’t be more different. And she’s not like able amongst the masses. That’s why they didn’t want her to run. Nothing about her says appealing. — Good vs Evil. I choose GOD. (@Rightinthemid10) December 10, 2025

She was gifted her district .. didn't really win a US House seat. However, Texas is not New York 😂 — Troy (@BassBurg) December 10, 2025

-

No.

It has shown (along with Texas’ REDISTRICTING) how Crockett had better position herself, for a co-host job on The View. — Janette Klein (@jkdestin) December 10, 2025

Just promise free buses statewide. 🤣 — TEAM 312 💥 (@MarkBennington9) December 10, 2025

She should lead with free buses, plus her pro-criminal and pro-illegal alien stances. She’ll find out how unpopular those all are in Texas pretty quickly.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.