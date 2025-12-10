Political Prey: Elon Musk Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Means He Can’t Risk Going...
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of...
Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a...
VIP
Stars and Tripe: Dem Jasmine Crockett Plans a Patriotic Pivot to Win Over...
Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler...
VIP
Texas Woman: Don’t Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage
Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem,...
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a...
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers”...
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'
The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands...
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender

Dem Jasmine Crockett Cluelessly Says Zohran Mamdani’s Big Apple Win Shows She Can Take Texas Senate Race

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:17 AM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrat Jasmine Crockett seems to believe a U.S. Senate race in a red state is comparable to a mayoral race in a blue city. Crockett thinks she can be the Texas equivalent of Zohran Mamdani. Man, is she in for a surprise. When it comes to politics, the Big Apple and the Lone Star State might as well be in entirely different universes. That’s not going to stop Crockett from acting like they’re the same.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Keep? She never shuts up!

Posters are shaking their heads at the notion that the rotten Big Apple is anything like Texas and its sweet Valencia oranges.

Texas would greatly appreciate a huge influx of Democrat dollars.

Assuming Crockett beats Representative James Talarico in the Democrat primary, she says she won’t need any crossover voters to beat her eventual Republican opponent. (WATCH)

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She should lead with free buses, plus her pro-criminal and pro-illegal alien stances. She’ll find out how unpopular those all are in Texas pretty quickly.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT NEW YORK REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Brett T.
Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a White Undershirt at Restaurant
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of ‘War Crimes’ for Drone Strikes
Warren Squire
Political Prey: Elon Musk Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Means He Can’t Risk Going Out in General Public
Warren Squire
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to 'Experts'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel Grateful Calvin
Advertisement