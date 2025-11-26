Jasmine Crockett Says Illegal Aliens Make America Great, Not American ICE Agents Enforcing Our Laws

Democrat Jasmine Crockett was recently singing the praises of illegal aliens (like all Democrats) while dismissing the brave Americans who are trying to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. She was just verbalizing what we already know about the Democrat Party. They will always elevate all illegal aliens over American citizens.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett on illegals: “They are what make this country great." pic.twitter.com/SMARIKOWB7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2025

She speaks for the entire Democrat Party.

Posters recognize that Crockett and her fellow Democrats are cheering on foreign lawbreakers in our country while spitting on Americans who are simply trying to enforce the law.

The amount of gaslighting. They broke the law the second they entered America illegally.

Wonder how she’d treat an uninvited guest in her home??? Invite them to a bedroom and breakfast in the morning? Yeah. Sure. — sighence (@krisuz44) November 25, 2025

When elected officials celebrate lawbreaking as a virtue, they’re not defending America—they’re dismantling it. Our greatness comes from citizens who follow the law, not from open borders and chaos. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 25, 2025

Immigrants made the country great.



Criminal aliens and phony asylum seekers are destroying it.



Democrats don’t know the difference. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 25, 2025

They do. Their whole game is pretending to not understand anything because their voters really don’t. — John C. Highly (@burternie5) November 25, 2025

Crockett is on record stating that committing crimes doesn’t make one a criminal. Democrats have no problem lumping illegal aliens in with immigrants who obeyed the law to get here.

It’s insulting, but Democrats don’t care. They also don’t care that their party’s illegal aliens are harming and killing Americans.

Way too many families of dead victims would disagree with her. — Tisha Giraud (@tishagiraud) November 25, 2025

So now we know the playbook. If they get in charge the border is going to open back up — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) November 25, 2025

They know that there are enough of them here now. They have chosen their side and it is not the side of the American People. Only reason they would do this is if they know they don't need American voters any longer. — Down South Patriot (@kneis816) November 25, 2025

Translation: “They are our voters!” — Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) November 25, 2025

If Democrats get in power again, they will push through amnesty and instantly get tens of millions of new voters. Then they'll never be out of power ever again.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

