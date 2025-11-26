Jasmine Crockett Says Illegal Aliens Make America Great, Not American ICE Agents Enforcing Our Laws

Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Democrat Blurts ‘Sedition Six’ Video Was...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 AM on November 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrat Jasmine Crockett was recently singing the praises of illegal aliens (like all Democrats) while dismissing the brave Americans who are trying to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. She was just verbalizing what we already know about the Democrat Party. They will always elevate all illegal aliens over American citizens.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

She speaks for the entire Democrat Party.

Posters recognize that Crockett and her fellow Democrats are cheering on foreign lawbreakers in our country while spitting on Americans who are simply trying to enforce the law.

Crockett is on record stating that committing crimes doesn’t make one a criminal. Democrats have no problem lumping illegal aliens in with immigrants who obeyed the law to get here.

It’s insulting, but Democrats don’t care. They also don’t care that their party’s illegal aliens are harming and killing Americans.

If Democrats get in power again, they will push through amnesty and instantly get tens of millions of new voters. Then they'll never be out of power ever again.

