Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a White Undershirt at Restaurant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance lit up a Democrat post that sported a ‘pic’ of him and Usha arguing in a restaurant. The fake photo had Vance wearing a white undershirt while he screamed at the table. Vance, like the rest of us, can’t believe that there are leftists who think the unflattering ‘snapshot’ is real.

Have a look. (READ)

The misinformation is so sloppy, too.

Commenters say it's obviously AI-generated, but Democrats will still fall for it.

We’re sure Democrats like Joy Reid think the pic depicts Usha confronting Vance for his affair with Erika Kirk. Yes, Democrats actually believe this.

Posters know the picture is fake, but played along for a few laughs.

Needs a Lynyrd Skynyrd tattoo on his arm to complete the look.

Posters say they have better photos of what Vance really looks like.

‘No Dawali this year, Christmas only!’

Oh no, even President Donald Trump is adopting the look.

Yep, it was the lack of attention to detail that tipped us off that the Trump photo was fake. That was it.

