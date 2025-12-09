Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a White Undershirt at Restaurant

On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance lit up a Democrat post that sported a ‘pic’ of him and Usha arguing in a restaurant. The fake photo had Vance wearing a white undershirt while he screamed at the table. Vance, like the rest of us, can’t believe that there are leftists who think the unflattering ‘snapshot’ is real.

Have a look. (READ)

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

I love the clap back. Keep it coming VP. These fools continue to spread misinformation. 🤣😂 — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) December 9, 2025

The misinformation is so sloppy, too.

Commenters say it's obviously AI-generated, but Democrats will still fall for it.

This was my reaction - can anyone possibly believe this is real? — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 9, 2025

People will believe this is real.....and thats sad. — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) December 9, 2025

Democrats like to be told what to think. — Echo of Light (@ArtsieTart) December 9, 2025

Make no mistake.... there are millions of leftists who believe it... these people love being lied to



So, Democrats just keep lying to them.. — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) December 9, 2025

We’re sure Democrats like Joy Reid think the pic depicts Usha confronting Vance for his affair with Erika Kirk. Yes, Democrats actually believe this.

Posters know the picture is fake, but played along for a few laughs.

Drinking martinis in an undershirt projects confidence. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 9, 2025

Absolutely. This is how one assert their dominance. 😂 — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) December 9, 2025

He needs some food stains on it to complete the look. — Pep Munoz (@PepMunoz21) December 9, 2025

You need to roll up a pack of Marlboros in the sleeve — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) December 9, 2025

They could have AT LEAST made it a wife beater t-shirt for authenticity's sake.



Darn hacks. — DailyDisinformation (@DDisinfo) December 9, 2025

The height of southern toxic hillbilly masculinity. pic.twitter.com/X3altxAUHD — Brew-ster 🍊👑 (@seanshardy) December 9, 2025

Needs a Lynyrd Skynyrd tattoo on his arm to complete the look.

Posters say they have better photos of what Vance really looks like.

SMH. Like we all don’t know what @JDVance really looks like. pic.twitter.com/dPS6TjndZV — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 9, 2025

It’s ridiculous Mr. Vance. Clearly you would be dressed appropriately for the occasion, especially during the holidays. pic.twitter.com/4h1tZJa6JR — Donald Ward’s Very Special Xmas poasting account (@WardoftheStates) December 9, 2025

‘No Dawali this year, Christmas only!’

Oh no, even President Donald Trump is adopting the look.

This can't be real - there's no ketchup on that steak! — Sean Newton (@TheOtherSean22) December 9, 2025

No Diet Coke there, fake news. — MsFinleyLouise (@MsFinleyLouise) December 9, 2025

Yep, it was the lack of attention to detail that tipped us off that the Trump photo was fake. That was it.

