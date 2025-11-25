Joy Reid Says JD Vance Is Going to Throw Brown Usha Under the Bus for White Queen Erika Kirk

How's this for a meeting of the minds: Joy Reid and AWFL twins Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. We've heard a lot of vile things about Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk, whose husband was assassinated on September 10. Apparently, Kirk is no longer allowed to smile or wear normal clothes because she's supposed to be in mourning.

Her husband was murdered 75 days ago and these women are making up a scandalous sexual rumor to defame her and saying she can’t wear certain kinds of pants bc she’s a widow. Puritan ministers with injectables. https://t.co/A9chpoQ59Y — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 25, 2025

As Twitchy reported at the end of October, Kirk brought Vice President JD Vance on stage at the University of Mississippi for a TPUSA event, and the two embraced. That led the usual suspects to suggest that Kirk and Vance were having an affair. "Very normal, Christian behavior for a grieving widow and a man married to an Indian Hindu American who publicly said he wants her to change her religion," posted Christian behavior expert Wajahat Ali. John Cleese fell for a video of Kirk allegedly applying fake tears to her eyes before going on stage.

For a while now, Reid has thought that Vance's wife, Usha, is going to be a problem for MAGA in the 2028 election, as she's brown, which MAGA won't be able to abide. Now Reid is telling Welch and Sullivan that the vice president is going to throw his wife under the bus, or that she's already in on the plan, for him to partner with "white queen" Kirk.

Joy Reid pushes the deranged conspiracy theory that JD Vance is going to leave his wife for Erika Kirk:



“Rubbin on his head? Babyyyy… you in leatha pants?… Wouldn’t it be the most perfect MAGA fairy-tail if he finally sees the light that he needs a White Queen instead of this… pic.twitter.com/BFj4vmcsYT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 25, 2025

All three of these women are just trash.

It’s bad enough that they celebrated her husband’s death, but fantasizing about a loving married couple ending their marriage is whole new low. — Lauren (@scoobyswine) November 25, 2025

What disgusting racists these women are — Paulette Varghese Altmaier (@PauletteAlt) November 25, 2025

Even their fantasies are racist.



The only thing this scene needs is a cauldron. — Comic Commander (@GoldAtomComics) November 25, 2025

That sounds pretty racist, not gonna lie. They inject skin color into every topic. — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) November 25, 2025

It's Joy Reid. That's what she does.

The racism here is truly disgusting — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) November 25, 2025

when a black woman is speaking, we listen and we learn pic.twitter.com/5Ri8Us3ly6 — S1G1L (@S1G1L_) November 25, 2025

She and any who listen to her are truly despicable racists. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) November 25, 2025

We really do live in different worlds. These “ independent ” women sure sound like stereotypical cackling hens gossiping about the town folk. It’s absolutely disgusting that they are speaking on a grieving wife this way. — IGotTheTude (@got_tude) November 25, 2025

Joy Reid has been going on about that bizarre, disgusting lie for HOW long now?



This should tell us what passes for "journalism" among Democrat activists — LRChauchat (@LRChauchat) November 25, 2025

JD Vance even offered Joy Reid "honest, non-trolling advice" to make her a happier person instead of always oozing with contempt. Show a little gratitude.

For some reason I feel like she has a crush on @JDVance . Joy has become obsessed with Vance. She can’t resist talking about him 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vfxWUwv9Oe — Sara TFTB1 (@SaraTftb1) November 25, 2025

***

