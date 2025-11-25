Joy Reid Says JD Vance Is Going to Throw Brown Usha Under the Bus for White Queen Erika Kirk

Mad Maxine Waters Reassures Us She’s Resisting ‘Lowdown Dirty No Good Filthy' President...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 25, 2025
Twitter

How's this for a meeting of the minds: Joy Reid and AWFL twins Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. We've heard a lot of vile things about Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk, whose husband was assassinated on September 10. Apparently, Kirk is no longer allowed to smile or wear normal clothes because she's supposed to be in mourning. 

As Twitchy reported at the end of October, Kirk brought Vice President JD Vance on stage at the University of Mississippi for a TPUSA event, and the two embraced. That led the usual suspects to suggest that Kirk and Vance were having an affair. "Very normal, Christian behavior for a grieving widow and a man married to an Indian Hindu American who publicly said he wants her to change her religion," posted Christian behavior expert Wajahat Ali. John Cleese fell for a video of Kirk allegedly applying fake tears to her eyes before going on stage.

For a while now, Reid has thought that Vance's wife, Usha, is going to be a problem for MAGA in the 2028 election, as she's brown, which MAGA won't be able to abide. Now Reid is telling Welch and Sullivan that the vice president is going to throw his wife under the bus, or that she's already in on the plan, for him to partner with "white queen" Kirk.

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is
Sam J.
All three of these women are just trash.

It's Joy Reid. That's what she does.

JD Vance even offered Joy Reid "honest, non-trolling advice" to make her a happier person instead of always oozing with contempt. Show a little gratitude.

***

Editor's Note: The Left continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about Vice President Vance, the Trump administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their delusions by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

2028 ELECTIONS JD VANCE JOY REID

