John Cleese Jumps on Video Allegedly Showing Erika Kirk Applying Fake Tears Before TPUSA Event

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. His wife, Erika, has since taken over the reins of TPUSA, and it seems that all of the people who celebrated Kirk's death have moved on to defaming his wife. After a podcast appearance later that month, X users noted that "Erika Kirk has been smiling 😃 ear to ear literally days after her husband's murder. She may be able to fool you, but she’s not fooling me. As our own Grateful Calvin reported last Friday, people claimed that Vice President JD Vance was having an affair with Kirk after the two embraced at an event at the University of Mississippi. Here's Wajahat Ali:

Very normal, Christian behavior for a grieving widow and a man married to an Indian Hindu American who publicly said he wants her to change her religion. pic.twitter.com/hkkWHF3bn0 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 30, 2025

Sorry, but we don't take advice on normal Christian behavior from Ali. And we don't judge a grieving widow for smiling again in her life.

A Jeffrey Epstein "parody account" that doesn't make any effort to parody Epstein claims that Kirk was caught backstage using a solution to create fake tears before going on stage. It looks like a tissue to us, especially when she holds it up to her eye a second time at the top of the steps.

Erika Kirk caught using tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage.



Fake it 'til you cry. pic.twitter.com/epJntz8tTJ — Jeff Epstein (@JeffreyxEpstein) November 4, 2025

Sadly, John Cleese, who used to be a funny and witty man, has contracted TDS and bought that.

As George Burns once said 'Sincerity is the key. If you can fake that, the sky's the limit' https://t.co/Vq7eUeHmH6 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 5, 2025

You absolute clown.



First of all, this “Epstein” account is parody.



Secondly, she is doing nothing more than wiping away tears while trying not to smear her mascara before taking the stage. — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) November 5, 2025

Surely you have better things to be doing than slandering a grieving widow. — Caesar (@_CaesarSoze) November 5, 2025

Zoom in. It’s a fucking tissue. No bottle of “tear solution”. — Tyler Morgan (@FakeTylerMorgan) November 5, 2025

She is dabbing her eye with a tissue carefully to not mess up her mascara. This isn't politics, it is just hateful to say this about a recently widowed woman. — Ted Warring (@TedWarring) November 5, 2025

Um, that’s a tissue. You know the thing people use when they’re crying. — Hubert Kunnemeyer (@iOSDeveloper01) November 5, 2025

John… it looks like she’s wiping tears away from the corner of her eyes. It doesn’t look like she’s applying any solution. First of all, she would have to tilt her head back to apply a solution. You should delete your post and condemn the one you quote posted. — Ultra Derek (@ultradereks) November 5, 2025

I hope you’re wrong. This is very mean spirited. Maybe take a break from this today. You’re mocking a woman whose husband was assassinated. You’re better than this. — Craig D. (@Craig89082057) November 5, 2025

Sadly, he's not. This is one directly from the Ministry of Bad Takes. It's remarkable how many people think they can tell a widow how she should grieve her loss.

