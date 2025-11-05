Man Grabs His Tube of Lubricant As Women Drive Him Out of Bathroom
John Cleese Jumps on Video Allegedly Showing Erika Kirk Applying Fake Tears Before TPUSA Event

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. His wife, Erika, has since taken over the reins of TPUSA, and it seems that all of the people who celebrated Kirk's death have moved on to defaming his wife. After a podcast appearance later that month, X users noted that "Erika Kirk has been smiling 😃 ear to ear literally days after her husband's murder. She may be able to fool you, but she’s not fooling me. As our own Grateful Calvin reported last Friday, people claimed that Vice President JD Vance was having an affair with Kirk after the two embraced at an event at the University of Mississippi. Here's Wajahat Ali:

Sorry, but we don't take advice on normal Christian behavior from Ali. And we don't judge a grieving widow for smiling again in her life.

A Jeffrey Epstein "parody account" that doesn't make any effort to parody Epstein claims that Kirk was caught backstage using a solution to create fake tears before going on stage. It looks like a tissue to us, especially when she holds it up to her eye a second time at the top of the steps.

Sadly, John Cleese, who used to be a funny and witty man, has contracted TDS and bought that.

Sadly, he's not. This is one directly from the Ministry of Bad Takes. It's remarkable how many people think they can tell a widow how she should grieve her loss.

